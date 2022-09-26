As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Fernando Cabrera is running for Soledad City Council, one of three candidates for two open seats, against incumbents Alejandro Chavez and Marisela Lara. (Chavez and Lara did not respond to the Weekly's questionnaire.)
What are the biggest issues facing Soledad in the next two years, and why are you the best candidate to address them?
There are two issues our city will be facing in the near future. The first one is meeting the RHNA requirement. Soledad has grown, and developers have built huge, expensive houses and not enough affordable units. Many of our residents cannot afford to pay a $4,000 monthly mortgage payment. They made these houses on land that was supposed to include several affordable units, and they never built those units!
Now, the Miramontes Project is following similar construction strategies that prioritize low-density houses that do not meet the need of our current residents. Our city location creates a barrier to land expansion, and the only way to build now is up. Thanks to Mayor Velazquez's advocacy to secure funds to purchase a fire ladder truck, our city can now make plans to build two- or even three-story apartment units.
I am the best candidate because I am informed and support venues that consider our community's needs. There are no housing opportunities for all when the purchase price does not represent the acquisition power of our demographics. I want to create living opportunities for mine and the community's children. At this point, owning a home is less than a dream for our young residents, and the way we go, it will become impossible for our little ones. I want to change that! I want to establish partnerships with developers with the courage and vision to build mixed-housing units that can target low to moderate-income residents. Soledad has valuable human capital. Let's monetize that and keep them here so they can become our children's teachers, counselors, doctors, and future business entrepreneurs.
What are your qualifications?
I am not a politician! I am an educator with a progressive mentality to bring opportunities to our community. I am a thriving individual with the vision of an inclusive community celebrating our diverse heritage. I am an immigrant who went from not speaking English to earning a master's degree. In short, I have the education, talent, open mind, and forward-thinking to establish partnerships and build bridges to create a better life for our community.
What is your favorite thing about Soledad?
Its people! Soledad is mainly composed of farmworkers, men and women. Our people wake up before dawn; their children do so to help their parents. Those children are raised with a fighting spirit. You can easily see it in those young people who do whatever it takes to overcome obstacles; they thrive, they live purposely, with intention. Soledad residents are pure of heart and easy to talk to, and those who have lived in this beautiful city know there is no other community like ours.
How often do you attend council meetings, and do you think the current council is effective?
In the past, I only read about the current issue and what the council did or did not do but did not attend the meetings. The pandemic brought us the opportunity to explore different venues. My wife and I got interested in local politics. My wife and children volunteered for Mayor Velazquez's first run for mayor, and all of us as a family paid close attention to the Zoom meetings.
I am sure the council has been doing the best they can, but I can also say that once you reach the top of your performance, a change will refresh the council and bring new perspectives to fulfill our community's goals.
Soledad, like all local cities, is facing an ambitious housing creation target. The city still has a RHNA obligation to zone for 724 new housing units by 2031. What are you going to do to help the city achieve that RHNA number, and to advance affordable housing units specifically?
I believe I answered this issues in question number 1.
What do you think the options are for infill in Soledad? Do you support the development proposals that would require annexation?
I do, but with limitations. As stated, the annexation plan presents similar construction strategies to previous developments. Its focus is on building low-density housing and does not include sound plans to have low to moderate housing opportunities. I said it before, and I will repeat it: There is no real housing opportunity for our community demographics with $700,000 houses.
What is your vision for economic development in Soledad? What opportunities would you advocate for if elected?
Currently, our city government has procured a few big store names to open a branch in our city, so there is not much to say about that. But we must be mindful of the type of business we bring not to hurt our local small businesses, many of whom have been in our city for more than three decades. As our population grows, we desperately need more health services, particularly for those with transportation limitations and the elderly.
Specifically, is there an opportunity around the new Hartnell campus? Would you like to see student-serving businesses in that neighborhood?
The Hartnell campus is in a residential area between an elementary school and the cemetery. We will have to survey the student population and Hartnell employees to verify their needs. I foresee the need to extend 3rd Street farther south to reach the De la Rosa shopping center. We can also work with Hartnell to see if there could be block scheduling opportunities to give students and staff more time to go downtown or to De la Rosa shopping center.
What can and should council do to make sure Soledad is a safe community?
Soledad is a relatively safe community, but we can do more community engagement and community policing. I often hear from our community members that they want to be part of the decision process regarding our safety. They also mentioned that we need to better our streetlights and night police patrolling in some areas where it is almost impossible to see the house numbers or street names at night.
Do you think Soledad is doing the right amount to promote its proximity to Pinnacles National Park? What should council do differently, if anything?
I think our council has done an excellent job promoting it. We have a visitors center with plenty of information, but we can always do more promoting the services Soledad has to offer. We can, for instance, promote the Historical Society Museum and our diversity.
What will you do to help ensure Soledad remains affordable to its current population rather than getting priced out? Is Soledad at risk of becoming a “bedroom community”?
Not if I get elected! See my response to question 1.
Who are you supporting for mayor/city council?
I support Mayor Velazquez for reelection, and I am running against two incumbents, so I support my candidacy.
Who is your proudest endorsement?
My wife Monica Andrade, children, and family members are my proudest endorsements along with Madam Mayor Anna Velazquez.
