As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Maria Corralejo, a member of City Council, is running for mayor of Soledad, against the incumbent, Anna Velazquez.
What are the biggest issues facing Soledad in the next two years, and why are you the best candidate to address them?
The biggest issues I see facing Soledad are a need for unity in our leadership, access to housing that is affordable to all, healthy economic and development opportunities and more engagement and more attention and opportunities for our youth.
Leadership: I have a good business relationship with our city department heads. I am endorsed by all council members, school board members, past mayors and council people, two co-founders pf Soledad Youth Council, the Hartnell board president, the Soledad Police Officer Association and many others. Mutual respect and an established relationship with leaders in city staff, elected officials, schools and others is key to set goals and to collaborate to work together for the betterment of our community.
Affordable Housing: Housing is needed for all in our community. I want to bring funding via grants, work with nonprofits that can assist those struggling, work with developers so that they bring in affordable housing.
Healthy Economic Development: I want to bring in businesses that will provide quality services and products and that will be sustainable. Also while growing ensure that our infrastructure, roads and schools are able to accommodate and sustain the growth. I want to bring more resources, trade schools, internships, higher education and have more community engagement opportunities for our youth.
What are your qualifications?
I have more than 20 years working in the housing industry. I have worked in all aspects of housing including development, grant writing, management and supervisory. I have overseen projects, management budgets and done budget projections. I have a small business and assist other small businesses through my Soledad Merchants Association. I do many community events and have organized and founded various community engagement events.
I also work with the youth. I have hosted various events including Christmas parades, Halloween festivals, have hosted internships at my small business, hosted dangers of fentanyl and distributed Narcan. I have worked with the School District, Police Department, the Salvation Army and Monterey County.
What is your favorite thing about Soledad?
My favorite thing is that it is home. I love that I got to raise my daughters in a city with a small town feel. That they got to attend the schools that I attended. I know many of the teachers personally that they have. I love shopping here and having people walk into my small business and then later be in line with them at the grocery store.
I live in Soledad with my family; my mother lives separately in Soledad too, my youngest still goes to school here, I shop here, my business is here.
How often do you attend council meetings, and do you think the current council is effective?
I attended meetings via Zoom regularly but I got appointed to a seat on Aug. 30 and sworn in as a City Council member on Sept. 21. I feel we have a good council, however I would like to see more of a joint collaboration. I say this as a resident. not a council person.
Soledad, like all local cities, is facing an ambitious housing creation target. The city still has a RHNA obligation to zone for 724 new housing units by 2031. What are you going to do to help the city achieve that RHNA number, and to advance affordable housing units specifically?
I would work with my colleagues, city staff, consultants and the county to pinpoint where we can build the 724 new housing units. This would include the outskirts of Soledad and infill.
What do you think the options are for infill in Soledad? Do you support the development proposals that would require annexation?
Infill options are available throughout Soledad. Developing on these would remove eye sores and put that towards housing. I support land annexation, however not at the expense of our agricultural land.
What is your vision for economic development in Soledad? What opportunities would you advocate for if elected?
My vision is to have good companies that will provide quality service or goods. I want to bring companies that will provide careers for our higher educated youth, including vocational training. Our community has been asking for hotels, a revitalized downtown area, entertainment options, a nightlife and healthier and more diverse dining options.
Specifically, is there an opportunity around the new Hartnell campus? Would you like to see student-serving businesses in that neighborhood?
Student-serving businesses would be a great idea. It would also provide jobs for students and would be patronized by surrounding neighborhood schools, businesses and residents.
What can and should council do to make sure Soledad is a safe community?
There's much that can be done. Bringing more resources for our children and youth to engage them and peek their interest in constructive ways, in collaboration with the school district we can identify and provide assistance for mental, emotional and behavioral issues. Our police department is pretty great about community engagement and patrolling and getting guns and drugs off our streets.
Do you think Soledad is doing the right amount to promote its proximity to Pinnacles National Park? What should council do differently, if anything?
I feel that there is room for improvement. I was surprised that although the city used the term "Gateway to Pinnacles," often there really seemed to be no business relationship or partnership. I have been bridging that gap. I have hosted the Pinnacles National Park to attend the City's Gala, of which I was a co-chairperson last year. I have also invited them to attend my Soledad Merchants Association and had them present. I have established a great relationship and work with them often. I am happy to say that I have been working together with the Pinnacles National Park staff to promote jobs, internships and events to our Soledad residents.
What will you do to help ensure Soledad remains affordable to its current population rather than getting priced out? Is Soledad at risk of becoming a “bedroom community”?
Right now Soledad is at risk of becoming a bedroom community. Housing is expensive and limited. In order to overcome this, it is important to start planning now. Work with developers to set aside inclusionary housing, build up if possible to reduce costs, and consider multi-generational housing. We need to think outside the box.
Who are you supporting for mayor/city council?
I am supporting Alejandro Chavez and Marisela Lara. I like the diversity they bring. Alejandro Chavez has been part of many large recent projects including the Hartnell College Education Center, the Orchard Lane Park and Premier Cinemas Theater. These projects were in the works for years and just came down the pipeline.
Marisela Lara is a champion for young families, working families, children and the arts.
I am running for mayor and endorse myself. I have done a lot that has positively impacted my community, I have the endorsement and positive relationships needed to work with other leaders and leadership organizations.
Who is your proudest endorsement?
My proudest endorsement is that of my family's. My husband Frank and daughters Lisa, Lori and Lili. They have supported me wholeheartedly.
