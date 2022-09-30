As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. In Gonzales, there are two candidates for mayor: Incumbent Jose Rios and Alberto Jaramillo. For City Council, there are four candidates for three seats: incumbents Liz Silva and Lorraine Worthy, former mayor Maria Orozco and Sean Schmidt.
The only candidate of all six who responded to the Weekly's questions was Orozco. Her answers are below.
What are the biggest issues facing Gonzales in the next two years, and why are you the best candidate to address them?
The biggest issues facing the City for the next two years is funding for a new proposed community center.
What are your qualifications?
I previously served on the council for approximately 19 years. First, as a councilmember and in 2008 I was elected as mayor. A position I held for 12 years. My extensive career as an elected official has given me the experience to address the challenges we currently face with the community center. In addition, my 35 years of experience working for the City of Salinas also provide me with extensive knowledge in working with local nonprofit organizations, agencies, businesses and community groups. These relationships are crucial for bringing resources to our community.
What is your favorite thing about Gonzales?
While there are many things I enjoy about Gonzales, I would have to say the people are my favorite thing. As a Gonzales resident for 31 years, I've been very active in my community. My children (3) all attended our local schools. I'm a member of several local community organizations which throughout the years have enabled me to engage with many residents of my community, especially our Spanish-speaking and farmworker families. Our families are hard working families who love their community and have dedicated numerous volunteer hours to make it a safe family town that we can all be proud to call home.
How often do you attend council meetings, and do you think the current council is effective?
I attend council meetings on a regular basis. Reviewing the agendas, staff reports and any special presentations is crucial in order for me to maintain my community informed about what's happening in our town. In addition, I am able to translate certain documents that I feel are important to share with our Spanish-speaking community.
Greenfield, like all local cities, is facing an ambitious housing creation target. The city still has a RHNA obligation to zone for 1,266 new housing units by 2031. What are you going to do to help the city achieve that RHNA number, and to advance affordable housing units specifically?
When I was on the council, and as mayor, I worked closely with our nonprofit housing partners to find opportunities to create affordable housing projects. I was instrumental in negotiating with the housing authority to swap city land for housing authority land in order to build additional housing units for one of their projects. During my tenure early on, we worked closely with CHISPA and provided them with financial assistance to build farmworker housing.
Do you believe Gonzales should support infill projects to create more housing? What about annexation and expanding outward? Do you support the development proposals that would require annexation?
I support infill projects. We have an older part of our city with homes that have deep lots that would be perfect for allowing infill housing projects such as accessible dwelling units.
What is your vision for economic development in Gonzales? What opportunities would you advocate for if elected?
I would like to see more job creation. Throughout the years we have done a good job in bringing in more agricultural related businesses which have provided jobs. I would like to see this continued by providing incentives for all businesses small or large, to do business in Gonzales. We should also do more to assist our existing small businesses such as providing low interest loans or grants. Assist with facade improvement funds to allow them to beautify their businesses and increase their sales.
What will you do to help ensure Gonzales remains affordable to its current population rather than getting priced out? Is Gonzales at risk of becoming a “bedroom community”?
I would work closely with developers and non profit organizations to ensure that as new housing is developed, there be a percentage of it for low-income families to moderate-income for middle income families.
We must be creative and also look into state and federal first time homebuyer programs for our families. It's also important to work with our ag partners and see what opportunities are available for their employees.
The newest development, which is where I currently live, was mainly a bedroom community. However, throughout the years, families sold their homes and Gonzales residents upgraded and moved into the subdivision.
Measure D failed. Does this surprise you? What does it mean about next steps in funding the community center?
I am not surprised the measure failed. People are not willing to pay additional sales taxes when we recently approved one two years ago. The next steps to fund the community center need to include buy in from the community. There needs to be an extensive campaign and community outreach in order to garner support for funding the center.
The community center has been through a long and contentious planning process. What will you do if elected to advance it to finally get completed?
Seek input from local community members and individuals and or businesses that have experience in building large projects. Start looking at perhaps redesigning the center and building it in segments, starting with the library and Teen Innovation Center.
The community center is one topic that has been divisive in Gonzales. What will you do if elected to ensure that all voices are heard, but also make progress on controversial issues?
Communication is essential in moving any project forward, especially one as controversial as the community center.
I would engage in small neighborhood meetings and present the importance of having a community center in our town. I would reach out to our local small businesses and large companies to engage them in the process and stress the importance of their involvement, commitment to our community and financial investment in building the center. Offer various sponsorship opportunities, name wings, rooms, etc. in their honor in exchange for their donation.
Who are you supporting for city council/mayor?
For Mayor, I am endorsing Alberto Jaramillo. Mr. Jaramillo has a long history in the city of Gonzales. His background is in education and finances. He and his wife are active members of the community. Their children attended our local schools and are both local business owners.
Who is your proudest endorsement?
My farmworker community.
