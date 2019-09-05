Put me in, Coach… Squid was flipping through the channels for some Tuesday night television when Squid happened on a local high school football game. Or at least that’s what Monterey Peninsula Unified School District’s board meeting looked like on Aug. 27. A dozen or soMonterey High School football players, plus even more of their fans, showed up to urge MPUSD to install permanent lights at the school’s Dan Albert Stadium.
But they encountered a strong defensive line from reps of neighborhood associations surrounding the high school. The opposition argued they weren’t given fair warning and the lights could ruin everything – views, property values, access to emergency services and overall quality of life.
Squid gets it: As a deep sea creature. Squid hates being in blinding light. But last time Squid checked, humans are highly social animals that for some reason show up in droves to stadiums all the time – whether they truly are sports fans or not. One supporter even admitted she “hated everything about football,” but recognized a “coachable child is a teachable child.”
That said, maybe some MHS neighbors just need to slap on a Toreadors jersey and attend a two-a-day. Nothing builds more camaraderie than seeing a 200-pound high schooler sprint directly at you.
Cart and Horse… Squid admits that Squid enjoys driving the old jalopy around, even if it can barely pass smog. Yet Squid hopes that someday the Transportation Agency for Monterey County gets funding to revive train service on the Monterey Branch Line, from the wharf to Castroville.
Meanwhile, it seems dreamers with other ideas can’t stop sending unsolicited proposals to TAMC. This spring, there was Lowery Capital Partners’ pitch to privately run trains, but no details on how they would do it. There was a proposal for historic Japanese rail cars – not a transit project, but at least an actual train. There were also recreational proposals (as in, not trains): one for bicycles that run on train tracks, and one for the Museum of Handcar Technology, in which people pay $25 each to spend an hour or so propelling themselves about six miles with their own strength.
While they wait for funding, TAMC officials have their own idea of what to do with the unused track: Monterey-Salinas Transit could run an express bus route alongside the railroad, avoiding a congested stretch of Highway 1. But that doesn’t stop the proposals from coming in. The onslaught had TAMC’s executive committee talking on Sept. 4 (after the Weekly’s deadline) about a process for how to handle all of the unsolicited proposals.
Here’s one from Squid: something that doesn’t require cephalopods (or humans) to expend their own energy to move from Point A to Point B.
