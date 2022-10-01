As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Monterey County Board of Education, Annette Yee Steck is running unopposed for re-election in Area 1, and will be appointed in lieu of an election. (See was appointed last year when the seat became vacant due to a death, and then ran for the seat and won in June 2022.)
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing MCOE in the next four years?
• Mental health and wellness needs of school communities: Many people (students, families, teachers, staff) are struggling and need help. Unfortunately, mental health issues, while always present in our schools, have been exacerbated by Covid. We need to be proactive to identify those who need assistance, and we need to help ensure that assistance is available.
• Learning gaps caused by the pandemic: Covid-19 did not treat all groups of students equally, and the gaps caused by the lack of in-person learning are just being documented now. Students coming from less-privileged backgrounds, those who have experienced homelessness, special needs children and English language learners all have fared less well during the pandemic than their counterparts. Furthermore, different age groups have been impacted differentially. Younger children seem to have fallen behind the most, followed by middle school students. High school students as a group fared the least poorly – at least in a relative sense.
• Declining enrollment and therefore funding: Just like most of the rest of the State of California, Monterey County is losing students in the public schools. Since the Monterey County Office of Education (MCOE) is funded based on the number of students served in the public schools throughout the county, this translates into reduced revenues.
• Shortage of teachers, staff and administrators: This is not just a statewide problem; it is a nationwide one, and the decline has been ongoing for years. The baby boomer generation is aging out, and younger generations have been less inclined to go into education. This ongoing problem was made much worse by the pandemic. A rash of veteran teachers retired during Covid-19 rather than deal with the challenges and stressors of an entirely new educational approach, and this exacerbated the already difficult trend.
And why are you the best candidate to address them?
As you know, I am not on this November’s ballot, so this question may not be relevant for me.
However, I did answer it a few months ago and reproduce my answer here: I bring experience and expertise in a number of relevant areas:
- I served for 27 years on the Carmel Unified School District board of education. I have a proven track record of listening to all constituents, working with others to make transparent decisions that benefit students, and moving Carmel USD forward. On my watch, Carmel USD became—and has remained—one of the top-performing districts in the state.
- In my day job, I am a financial advisor working with California school districts on their budgets and financing needs. I have recognized expertise in fiscal oversight of taxpayer-funded school district budgets. For example, I am the primary outside financial consultant to the Los Angeles County Office of Education, by far the largest and most complex County Office in the State. Last year, I worked with California State Treasurer Fiona Ma to create and run the first-ever statewide bridge loan program to help balance the budgets of districts impacted by Covid.
- I know how to serve on a board and how to work well with my fellow board members, administrators, faculty and staff, and parents. In fact, for the past 18 years, I have been an instructor in the California School Boards Association’s Masters in Governance program, where I have taught thousands of trustees and Superintendents how to work with one another and do their jobs better.
- As I hope the above answers show, I am passionate about education. I bring a track record of helping improve the educational opportunities of students statewide and, in particular, at Carmel USD. I have more to give, and look forward to working with the MCOE Board to help improve the quality of education for all students in the County.
How often do you currently attend MCOE board meetings, and how would you rate the current board’s performance?
I have been attending board meetings since I was initially appointed last November, although I have served on the board for only three (summertime) meetings since I was elected in June.
From that limited perspective, I think that the current board is very engaged in their work and cares about education in Monterey County. The County Board seems to work very well with the County Superintendent. This is key to having a strong, well-functioning County Office of Education.
What is your vision to help students make up for learning loss after pandemic closures?
We need to identify the students who need help and measure their current levels of understanding. Once we know who the students are and where they have fallen behind, we will need to fill the gaps in a targeted way. The County Office and Districts have all been provided extra funding from the state and federal government to help with this. That funding can best be used to provide additional personnel to help students with their particular needs.
Do you think MCOE is doing the right amount to expand access to technology for students? Should MCOE do more or less on this front, and what programs would you champion if elected?
I know that technology is an important part of education. At this point I am still learning about MCOE’s technological offerings.
I need to better familiarize myself with exactly what is being done now before I can meaningfully answer the second question.
School districts have been very publicly caught up in the so-called culture wars. What will you do to make sure parents trust that district officials are listening to them?
I think that parents and educators need to meet with one another so that they can begin to rebuild trust. When people get to know one another, and with appropriate direction, they can learn to trust one another even if they enter the conversation with substantive disagreements. I would encourage these directed conversations.
What will you to do ensure that educators trust that their academic freedom will be protected?
Our professional educators are just that – education professionals. Curricula are best designed and implemented by professionals. However, as I said just above, having conversations with parents and other community members to explain what is being taught is also very important in times of low trust. It should be noted that school districts already do this, as curricula decisions are required to be approved by school boards at their public sessions.
What will you do to help ensure students of all gender identities, all races, all abilities, etc., feel comfortable and safe in their school environment?
Our world is changing rapidly, and we all need to learn to be sensitive to all students and their needs, as well as how to provide support for those individuals whose pathways are less traditional. When I was a Carmel USD trustee, I was quite impressed by the anti-bullying program utilized in its schools. I believe most districts in the County now have similar training for their students, but I worry that some of the adults associated with our schools may need their own version of sensitivity training. MCOE can lead in this endeavor, and I hope to be a part of the solution to the problem.
Do you think school resource officers should be assigned to schools?
Every school district will need to make their own decision on this sensitive matter. In the Carmel schools, we had a school resource officer and it worked well to promote safety.
What other steps will you champion as far as school safety?
Making sure all adults are trained to help keep schools safe is critical, whether or not a school resource officer is assigned to a school.
Would you like to see any changes in how the public engages with the board?
From my so-far limited experience, the public seems to have good access to the Board.
What will you do to engage constituents?
I intend to go to as many events as possible at all of our schools and programs. For example, I recently attended the first day of this year’s Inside Education program. The topic was Special Education. I learned a tremendous amount, and I believe that the community members who also participated would agree. I was able to talk with community members throughout the day. I think being visible and available will help constituents engage with me.
What is your view on Measure Q, a countywide childcare initiative?
I support it.
Who are you endorsing for the two contested seats?
I am endorsing Mary Claypool for Trustee Area 6.
Who is your proudest endorsement?
Because my election in November is uncontested, I have not sought endorsements.
