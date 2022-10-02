As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Carmel Unified School District, there are two seats up for election this year, with four candidates: incumbents Sara Hinds and Tess Arthur, and challengers Drew Lander and Lawrence Samuels. Lander's responses are below.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing Carmel Unified School District in the next four years, and why are you the best candidate to address them?
Initially one of the most significant challenges for the district will be addressing State of California mandates. What works in Los Angeles or San Francisco is not a template for Carmel Unified. Adapting to our needs is why we have a local board and not one California run school district. I am focused on those things that will make our children stronger. I understand the logistics associated with changing bus schedules for late-start, as well as the significant issues that will come from trustee redistricting.
Secondly, agreeing to the fundamental baseline education for our students will be another challenge to come. As technology increases, we must remember there are foundational skills that cannot be overlooked. We will need to do more. Here are two examples: If typing is going to be the future, then our children should be wholly proficient and tested in typing in elementary school. That being said, there is no replacement of good writing and spelling skills. Remember that the Declaration of Independence is written in cursive, so if we fail to teach our children how to read it, they will be dependent on another’s translation. Our children cannot just jump from learning how to write letters to typing on a device that spell checks their work.
Third, the Board has struggled through the Covid pandemic (before and after) with finding and keeping a superintendent. Providing clear and direct direction to the Superintendent will continue to challenge the board. As the General Manager of a special district [Sunnyslope Water District in San Benito County], I understand what boundaries exist between the board and executive management. I also understand exactly what clear and direct direction means. There is no reason the district should be finding a new superintendent every other year.
Lastly, I believe now is the time to begin planning for future district capital improvements. Failure to plan now will dramatically affect our children’s future. As a civil engineer and construction manager I have a strong background in capital planning. Sacramento is forcing all towns to accept more development whether it is good for us or not. So we need to know what that means or we will miss our opportunity to have future development pay for it.
What qualifications do you bring to this position?
I have worked for the public sector more than 20 years. In my employment as a special district General Manager, I am directly responsible to a five member elected Board of Directors. This experience provides me understanding of the role a board plays in the directing of policy, planning and decision making. I am a licensed engineer who refined my management through masters studies in public administration. I am a proponent of public transparency and strong supporter of academic excellence, in not just the STEM fields, but also in the arts. Most notably I am the father of six children attending Carmel River, Carmel Middle and Carmel High; I have attended countless school activities, dances, PTA meetings, PTO meetings, parent/teacher meetings and amazing performances with excitement and wonder. All qualifying me to speak from experience regarding the child experience in the district.
How often do you currently attend CUSD board meetings, and how would you rate the current board’s performance?
Prior to announcing my candidacy, I attended via Zoom regularly. Since making my decision to run I have attended each of the meetings in person. I believe the board is thoughtful and acts with good intent within their understanding. That being said, I believe that the board is lacking diversity of solutions during board discussion, and I hope to improve that.
What is your vision to help students make up for learning loss after pandemic closures?
For anyone who has a child, we all know that most children are extremely resilient. Learning loss is short lived and students can make huge recoveries with support and patience. Parents pulled their students out of public schools in record numbers during the pandemic, not because they were afraid of learning loss, but rather due to a need for social engagement. If children have lost anything being a home it has been decorum, politeness, kindness, school spirit and unity of community. I would support social activities and clubs in all forms to bring our children together to edify good behavior.
What will you do to support public engagement in school district governance and ensure all voices are heard?
The website is a great tool for advising the public of what is occurring. I can say that in most situations it is the responsibility of the public to stay informed about what is happening within the district. Public notification laws are usually adequate. However, there are times when decisions to be made have a possibility of unintended consequences, or a decision could have varying degrees of impact on the community.
Knowing when to increase the public outreach is the job of the public official. Otherwise, they run the risk of being un-elected at election time. I think the current board has faltered some with knowing how much outreach is needed. I do not feel our current board has sufficiently understood the importance of what damage the change to trustee elections might pose on our underserved communities. From the limited responses logged regarding the proposed trustee planning, it is evident that the public knows little about this significant change. The anticipated lighting changes at the high school and future development plans of the district are all things that should garner widespread notification.
CUSD has taken steps to create a portal for public information and to receive and respond to rumors (“word on the street”). Do you think this is needed? Is it working? What would you do, if elected, to improve the relationship between the district and the community?
I think the use of the website is a great tool. I don’t believe all the responses on the “word on the street” have risen to requiring a response, but erroring on the side of too much information is fine. I believe that for 90% of the constituents in the district we want excellent outcomes of education for our children. The riff in public trust was most felt when schools were closed. Schools are open now, teachers are recovering, children are recovering. The community wants to know that children are receiving a world class education. The community wants to know that our music and arts programs stand out and that graduating seniors are highly decorated and prepared to be stewards of the future in any path they choose. Everything else is semantics. We can easily get lost in the weeds of public information. If you want to have more input on the board, then sign up and run for election. 😊
What is your view on the process for the stadium lights project, and the project itself? Will you support it?
I have personally been involved with the preparation of dozens of EIR documents and the review processes throughout my career. That is one of my points of professional expertise. I have been disappointed that the project has been plagued with mishaps and miscommunications. I personally believe that all things can be mitigated, and there really isn’t enough time for me to write out all of what this question invokes. However, I do support the lighting in as much as the proper lighting and mitigations are developed and implemented.
The district is facing significant legal expenses. Do you think the change of law firm was a good idea? Is there anything else the district can/should do to reduce exposure to litigation?
The best defense to litigation in a town full of lawyers is to do your paperwork correctly, communicate clearly and honestly with those involved and be fundamentally correct in your decision making. No one outside of the board’s closed session can answer the “change of law firm” question intelligently so I am assuming the recommendation for change was made based on competence and expertise. If the new firm has that, then we will move forward.
The district has had a lot of turnover in superintendents in recent memory. How is the current superintendent, Ted Knight doing—please grade him, A to F. What will you do to ensure continuity of leadership?
The board has faltered since 2015 (nearly eight years and too many election cycles) without providing clear direction and expectations for a revolving door of superintendents. The board has turned over several, and for that I feel Superintendent Knight has been dealt a difficult hand. Based on the salary scale of our superintendent, I would like to see the superintendent live here in Monterey County, or at least in the state. Having a feeling like the superintendent has one foot out the door does not communicate the “all-in” attitude. Of most significance to me is the need to feel like the Superintendent is at the helm of the district. The Board says where to go, the superintendent has the skills and tools to take us there. I think it is important to openly accept feedback from our students, but we do not pay our students to tell us how to manage a multi-million-dollar educational enterprise. If our children know more about how they should be learning than our superintendent, then that is a concern of mine. I appreciate the effort Mr. Knight has made to include the students and to attend panels and groups to gather their input. But it is time we educate our students to be ready for the challenges ahead. I will refrain from giving Mr. Knight a grade on his performance, why? Because he isn’t a student, he is the adult who needs to come to the table with solutions.
Who is your proudest endorsement?
My wife. Without her support I would not be able to give the district 100%. But I have her support, so I am able to jump in. The behavior and citizenship of my children are my second proudest endorsement. I am fiercely loyal to them in the same way I am to their education and upbringing. I do welcome the support of other local groups, professionals, and advocates. I see this role as a member of the board to advocate for every taxpayer who lives within the school district, not just the parents or the students.
Property taxes have a significant impact on our District budget. Renters are included in that list, as rent pays the taxes too. Our property values are influenced by having a highly sought-after educational system. That system includes excellent teachers, strong administration, and the correct focus of outcome. We struggled through the pandemic. Many new things were learned but like most of California, the District was not prepared. I am not proposing to “Monday-morning quarterback” a game that has mostly played out, but as a board member I will make constituents of the district my proudest endorsement.
Who are you supporting for the other open seat?
I believe that both Board Clerk Arthur and Board President Hinds are passionate about their service to the District. They both have conducted themselves professionally in the meetings I have attended so I am confident that I will work effectively with either of the incumbents. I do not have a particular motive in challenging them except for election timing. I cannot wait two more years to provide my input and expertise. I believe the board is presently heavily weighted with members who have been educators and education administrators. Although this can be a strength, I feel at this time the board lacks diversity in their educational background.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.