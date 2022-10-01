As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Monterey County Board of Education, Heather Owen is running unopposed for Area 3, and will be appointed in lieu of an election.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing MCOE in the next four years, and why are you the best candidate to address them?
I believe the biggest challenge facing MCOE is the poor academic achievement of students across the county. Academic achievement can be measured in many different ways, but one way districts measure student growth and achievement is through district-wide assessments. I sat on the LCAP committee for NMCUSD last year. The district presented the committee with the results of a district-wide Let’s Go Learn Assessment for both English Language Arts and Mathematics for spring of 2021. The results were appalling. For example, 2% of all 7th graders were at or above grade level for math. That means that 98% of the 7th graders in NMCUSD were failing math. Six percent of the 11th graders were at or above grade level in math. The students in this district are graduating high school without the math skills necessary to be successful on a college or career path. The scores were not much better for English Language Arts. This is a huge learning deficit that many of our school districts are facing across the county.
Being the mother of three school age boys that all attend our public schools, I see firsthand how this problem is affecting the students in the county. With a 23-year background in education, I have the skills and strategies necessary to begin to address this challenge.
I also think schools are missing out on the opportunity to teach Spanish to students at a much younger age. Research shows that to become completely fluent in a language, learning should begin before the age of 10. Monterey County is rich with Hispanic culture and we are doing students a disservice by not starting Spanish language instruction at a much younger age. We are falling behind many countries around the world by not including second language acquisition in elementary schools.
How often do you currently attend MCOE board meetings, and how would you rate the current board’s performance?
I have been attending the MCOE board meetings regularly since I decided to run for the position back in November of 2021. The board is comprised of a professional group of trustees that work together in a respectful manner. Their focus is to support the County Superintendent as she provides leadership to facilitate the success of public education in the county. I look forward to working with the board when I am sworn-in in December.
What is your vision to help students make up for learning loss after pandemic closures?
We need to focus on basic education: English Language Arts, math, science, history, and English Language Development for those students who are learning English. We need to meet the students where they are academically and then work with a strategic plan to grow student learning. Students should be placed in fluid groups based on their current academic level and taught with strategies that best address their academic needs. Schools should be offering extra support to those students that need it, and challenging the students that need the extra challenge.
Do you think MCOE is doing the right amount to expand access to technology for students? Should MCOE do more or less on this front, and what programs would you champion if elected?
Yes, I believe MCOE is working hard to expand access to technology for students. In fact, I just met with the CEO of a new company called Future Gen. The idea is to use technology to help high school students take control of their future and discover what is possible after high school, whether it be college, vocational training, military or many other options. It is innovative ideas like this that help us better education and ensure that our students are prepared for a successful future. Here is the website if you are interested in taking a look: www.futuregen.xyz
School districts have been very publicly caught up in the so-called culture wars. What will you do to make sure parents trust that district officials are listening to them? What will you to do ensure that educators trust that their academic freedom will be protected?
First and foremost, I encourage all parents to get involved in their children’s classrooms and schools. Parents need to know what their students are being taught and the best way to do this is to be involved. Educators are obligated to adhere to district policy and teach the curriculum that is mandated by the state and adopted by the district. However, they should have the academic freedom to choose how and when this curriculum is taught. The best way to ensure that the freedom of both parents and teachers is upheld is to maintain transparency and communication between the school administrators, teachers, parents and students.
What will you do to help ensure students of all gender identities, all races, all abilities, etc., feel comfortable and safe in their school environment?
Schools need to focus on providing a basic academic education regardless of the student’s gender, race, ability, or religion. Schools should be a safe learning environment for all students. Education on social issues should be left to the parents to address.
Do you think school resource officers should be assigned to schools? What other steps will you champion as far as school safety?
Yes, I believe school resource officers are an integral part of school safety. Schools should take basic steps to ensure that they remain a safe place for student learning:
security guards and/or resource officers on campus
minimal entry points
well-defined and followed visitor protocols
In 2020, three California school districts voted to allow teachers and/or staff members to carry guns on campus; Kingsburg Joint Union High School District, Folsom Cordova Unified School District and Anderson Union High School District. The Superintendent of KJUHSD said that the intention is not to take the place of law enforcement, but to have staffers who are prepared to respond in an immediate crisis. With proper training and current CCW permits, this may be a viable option of keeping our schools safe and secure.
I recently reached out to Captain Joe Moses at the Sheriff’s Office because he was part of the original commission that partnered with MCOE to develop a county-wide active shooter response plan. He is a big proponent of expanding the School Resource Officer Program throughout Monterey County. I look forward to working with the Sheriff’s Office to create and maintain a safe school environment.
Would you like to see any changes in how the public engages with the board? What will you do to engage constituents?
I would like to see more public engagement with the board. Since I have been attending the MCOE board meetings, I have seen very little public comment. The best way for a board to address the needs of parents and the community is to hear the needs of the parents and the community. I encourage all parents and community members to step forward and take advantage of the public comment portion offered at every MCOE board meeting. As far as engaging my constituents, I will continue to be involved and engaged in the schools and community. I am always open to hear concerns, offer guidance, and address problems as they arise.
What is your view on Measure Q, a countywide childcare initiative?
I have several concerns with Measure Q. First, it raises property taxes. Second, there is no provision in the measure that allows families to offset the cost of childcare/preschool at the school of their choice. Private preschools have been the traditional early childhood education option. These private preschools will be pushed out by government run, institutionalized preschools.
Early childhood is a very important, formative time in a child’s life. My concern is that government run preschools will begin focusing on structured academics at a young age, instead of encouraging play-based learning, exploration and discovery. Play-based learning is important for cognitive development and helps children develop social skills, motivation to learn and language and numeracy skills.
A decade-long study recently published by Dale Farran looked at low-income children in Tennessee enrolled in free, public pre-kindergarten programs. Although the students scored higher on school readiness after the first year, the results did not follow through into the upper grades. After 3rd grade, students were doing worse than the control group and by the end of 6th grade they had lower test scores, were more likely to be in special education and were more likely to get into trouble in school. Here is the link to the NPR article.
Who are you endorsing for the two contested seats?
I am not endorsing.
Who is your proudest endorsement?
I am endorsing Lance Christenson for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Christenson is a strong proponent to restore California Public Education. He was also one of the authors of the recent school choice initiative that would allow parents to create education savings accounts for state funds to follow the student. He is promising to:
include parents,
hold schools accountable, and
create greater education opportunities.
Find out more at lancechristensen.com.
