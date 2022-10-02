As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District board of trustees, three candidates are running unopposed: Bettye Lusk in Area 3, Maiaika Velazquez in Area 4, and Amanda Whitmire in Area 6.
For Area 2, there are three candidates: David Bacon, Tom Jennings (the incumbent) and Joseph Williams.
Bacon, Lusk and Velazquez did not respond to the Weekly's questions. Williams' responses are below.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing MPUSD in the next four years, and why are you the best candidate to address them?
Both my parents were public school teachers and were dedicated to educating their students. I understand the challenges they faced inside and outside the classroom. Today’s teachers face additional challenges: housing, fad ideologies and even violence. As a MPUSD Trustee, I can help put policies in place to prevent Critical Race Theory and gender-identity ideology from being taught in our schools, so students can focus on subjects they need to succeed. This is my focus for the next four years.
What am I bringing to the table? My qualifications include over 30 years of financial management experience, both as a career Air Force Officer and in the private sector. I have an MBA in nonprofit management, bachelor’s degrees in both business and in political science, and an AA from Monterey Peninsula College. I believe my greatest qualification though, is my desire see your child succeed academically.
How often do you currently attend MPUSD board meetings, and how would you rate the current board’s performance?
I monitor all MPUSD board meetings through the meeting minutes to keep current on the issues, motions, ratifications, resolutions and approvals. Overall, I think the MPUSD Board is doing very well considering the turbulence caused by Covid since 2020. I would disagree on some motions and procedures, but that’s how democracy works; we may disagree, sometimes strongly, but we vote as a body and move forward. If elected, I’d look forward to working as a member of the MPUSD Board of Trustees to tackle the challenges facing the school district.
How would you rate Superintendent PK Diffenbaugh’s performance, grade A-F?
Based on what I’ve read in the MPUSD Board of Trustees meeting minutes, Superintendent Diffenbaugh’s performance would rate an “A." He consistently reports to the MPUSD Board of Trustees and works to resolve various issues facing the school district, be it addressing affordable housing for teachers, staff compensation and redistricting.
What is your vision to help students make up for learning loss after pandemic closures?
The learning loss from each student due to Covid is a reality, this includes the loss in personal growth from not being able to socialize with other kids; my grandkids experienced this too. The good news academically, is this learning deficit can be made up through summer school attendance, homeschooling, individual on-line tutorials and voluntary afterschool on-line classes, all of which I support.
My vision is that all educational stakeholders: students, parents, teachers, administrators and the education unions can work together to get students back on track so students can achieve their best.
What should MPUSD do about school resource officers going forward?
The safety of all the students within the district while they are in the school’s care is paramount. I believe MPUSD needs to maintain the on-site protection at schools that on-foot resource officers can provide for grades K-12; self-locking security doors and periodic active shooter drills would increase protection.
Additional protection can come from internet firewalls, to keep people from harming students by accessing school computer assets, as well as keeping students from accessing internet sites that would harm them. Let’s learn the lessons from previous school tragedies. I want all students, parents and school staff to feel safe so students can learn.
The current board certified an EIR for the stadium lights project at Dan Albert Stadium that is now being litigated. Is there anything you would have done differently on that project/process? For current board members: Is there anything you would say as advice to your peers on the Carmel Unified board who are about to face a similar decision?
As a new MPUSD Trustee Candidate, I’m not familiar with the facts of the case as these are probably discussed in closed-door sessions. I do have confidence that the current MPUSD Board of Trustees is complying with all legal requirements under the law.
What should the board do to address declining enrollment in the district?
I recognize that this would be an opportunity for the district to excel. Lower teacher-to-student classroom ratios, more individualized time for each student could result in greater learning as reflected in student test scores. As student-based revenue declines, the MPUSD leadership will need to decide which activities, programs and curriculums will need to be modified or cut in order to meet budget constraints while minimizing a negative impact to each child’s education.
Who is your proudest endorsement?
I do not mean to sound facetious, but my wife thinks I’m pretty cool.
