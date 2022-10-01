As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Monterey County Board of Education, incumbent Mary Claypool is running against Joseph Smith for unopposed for Area 6. Smith did not respond to the Weekly's questions.
The two contenders for Area 7—Rick Giffin and Sandra Ocampo (who is a current board member of Salinas Union High School District)—did not respond to the Weekly's questions.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing MCOE in the next four years, and why are you the best candidate to address them?
The biggest challenges are ensuring a safe school environment for students, teachers and administrators. Addressing the decline in enrollment which has a significant impact on revenue, addressing the teacher shortage and continuing the work to close the achievement gap. Continuing to close the technology gap in rural areas.
I am the best candidate for the job because I have lived and worked in Monterey County for 55 years. I know the demographic makeup of the communities, interact with the leaders and I am willing to engage with parents and residents to listen and learn the issues. I have been involved with education, the business community and local government for many years, to include nine years on the Monterey County Board of Education. I am able to work with a diverse group of people to find and implement solutions. I have been involved long enough to know many of the issues and understand what it takes to build coalitions and collaboration. I realize there is much work to do involving the recruitment of quality teachers, policies to address the housing shortage and the need for resources for the students that have fallen behind. I am experienced in developing policies and the experience will be valuable in developing solutions and providing facilities that are sufficiently equipped to be safer.
How often do you currently attend MCOE board meetings, and how would you rate the current board’s performance?
I have attend monthly board meetings and assigned committee meetings for the past nine years. The current Board works well together and has a good working relationship with the Superintendent. Each year the Board develops goals and works diligently to implement them. The board works well together and conducts an annual performance review.
What is your vision to help students make up for learning loss after pandemic closures?
Assess and develop individualized plans to address their academic, social and mental needs. Use tutoring and extended learning time where needed, re-engage students that were most impacted. Provide systems of support for families and educators.
Do you think MCOE is doing the right amount to expand access to technology for students? Should MCOE do more or less on this front, and what programs would you champion if elected?
The pandemic highlighted the issue and MCOE has made access a priority and through partnerships and collaboration they have made great strides in this area. There is more work to do.
More work is needed in the area of technology access. MCOE continues to work toward expanding broadband to students, particularly in rural areas.
School districts have been very publicly caught up in the so-called culture wars. What will you do to make sure parents trust that district officials are listening to them?
I will continue to advocate for parent engagement and work to ensure the channels of communication are easy to navigate and access. One of the Board’s goals for two years was to enhance parent engagement. MCOE upgraded the website, held parent meetings in multiple districts and provided training opportunities for districts.
What will you to do ensure that educators trust that their academic freedom will be protected?
It is a delicate balance and must be handled with compassion, honesty and legally. Open communication is a must. Educators must be heard and included in the process and development of procedures. They are in the trenches daily and can bring invaluable knowledge to the conversation. I will listen, learn and support policies and procedures that conform to the ability of teachers to teach and ensure students have a safe learning environment.
What will you do to help ensure students of all gender identities, all races, all abilities, etc., feel comfortable and safe in their school environment?
Advocate for training of teachers and administrators on implicit bias, sharing of best practices on gender issues across all levels and resource tools that supports all educators and students.
Do you think school resource officers should be assigned to schools? What other steps will you champion as far as school safety?
Yes if they are trained to operate in a school environment and are there to provide support and help make the students feel safer versus only to punish and intimidate.
Facility upgrades and continuous training for administrators and teachers. Create an open communication venue for the students and teachers to convey their concerns.
Would you like to see any changes in how the public engages with the board? What will you do to engage constituents?
[Left blank.]
What is your view on Measure Q, a countywide childcare initiative?
It is hard to ignore the need for quality child care and the impact it has on the economy. Measure Q will address a need within our community.
Who are you endorsing for the two contested seats?
Mary Claypool
Who is your proudest endorsement?
I appreciate everyone of my endorsements and I am thankful for their support and confidence. I am proud that Chester Viola McClair (Mother McClair), mother of former Mayor of Seaside Lancelot McClair gave me her endorsement. She is 99 years old and when I asked her if she would endorse me she smiled, giggled and said, “Of course I will." It was a very heartwarming moment.
