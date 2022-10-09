As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. On the Hartnell College Board of Trustees, areas 5, 6 and 7 are up for election this year. Incumbents Erica Padilla Chavez (Area 6) and Candi DePauw (Area 7) are running unopposed so will be appointed in lieu of an election. In Area 5, incumbent Ray Montemayor faces challenger Ulises Gonzalez.
Montemayor and Gonzalez responded to the Weekly's questions. Montemayor's responses are below.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing Hartnell in the next four years, and why are you the best candidate to address them?
To increase enrollment we must look at the strategic plan and be able to pivot to make changes.
How would you rate the current board’s performance?
We just did a board self evaluation and it was low.
How would you rate the current superintendent’s performance?
He has only been here for 60+ days and brings a lot of experience. We have great expectations.
Hartnell has gone through a lot of leadership changes in recent years with a revolving door of superintendents. What will you do to maintain steady leadership? What should Hartnell do to keep a superintendent around?
The board did a great recruitment with all stakeholders involved and got a qualified candidate.
What is your vision to address learning loss from the pandemic?
As part of the strategic planning is to do an overlay of all students current and past to see what were the outcomes and where we should be.
What should be the ratio of remote/in-person learning going forward?
We need to set up our own remote online classes and make them the best possible.
How are Measure T projects going? Would you like to see any changes?
How is Hartnell doing is attracting students post-pandemic and maintaining enrollment? What strategies do you have for boosting enrollment in the future?
We are looking at the strategic plan and making adjustments with data that we have past and present. We are [putting] different student data overlays to try to increase enrollment.
What do you think the role of a community college should be—to transfer to a four-year school, to get professional training, or…? How is Hartnell doing at matching up with that role?
We just graduated over 7,000 transfer students and over 500 with certificates.
Who is your proudest endorsement?
I have a couple, but waiting on confirmation letter.
