As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. On the Hartnell College Board of Trustees, areas 5, 6 and 7 are up for election this year. Incumbents Erica Padilla Chavez (Area 6) and Candi DePauw (Area 7) are running unopposed so will be appointed in lieu of an election. In Area 5, incumbent Ray Montemayor faces challenger Ulises Gonzalez.
Montemayor and Gonzalez responded to the Weekly's questions. Gonzalez's responses are below.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing Hartnell in the next four years, and why are you the best candidate to address them?
I believe that what makes me unique in comparison to my opponent is the educational background that I have obtained for over 19 years in K-12 school settings. I have a master’s degree in education with an emphasis in Supervision and Administration. I understand school funding and budgeting, master plan facilities, organization, curriculum, politics, and most importantly, I treat our classified and faculty staff with respect, equity, inclusion, and fairness in the decision making. In addition, I understand what our students and faculty need now as a result of the current crisis, and I am a strong believer that all youth and adults should have the right guidance, access, and transition through our community college by readjusting Hartnell’s Strategic Plan.
District 5 voters have a new option with fresh ideas that are at par with the 21st century needs that align to the current workforce trends and that will focus on bridging our TK-16 education and that will work closely with ALL stakeholders.
How would you rate the current board’s performance?
I believe that if I were to be elected on November 8th, we can do more as we work together to improve student success rates.
How would you rate the current superintendent’s performance?
Mr. Gutierrez started on July 1st of 2022, it is too soon to rate him as he is in the process of building trust and relationships with faculty, students, and the community. We need to be fair and allow him to do his job.
Hartnell has gone through a lot of leadership changes in recent years with a revolving door of superintendents. What will you do to maintain steady leadership? What should Hartnell do to keep a superintendent around?
Hartnell's Governing Board needs to trust the process by allowing the current Superintendent/President to perform his job and duties at the best of his capacities. In addition, the Governing Board needs to provide the right policies and support necessary to the Superintendent/President in order to allow him to improve student achievement outcomes by increasing enrollment and graduation rates.
What is your vision to address learning loss from the pandemic?
Data shows that enrollment decreased 32 percent, course completion rate is only at 67 percent, and from the 12,618+ students enrolled in 2020-21, only 978 students received a certificate; 1,403 obtained an AA/AS; and 944 students transferred to a four-year college/university. It is without a doubt that the unprecedented pandemic affected Hartnell College's success rates. My vision is to revise the current Strategic Plan, if possible, or adjust the current course offerings that meet the needs of potential students, current student community, and that seeks community input regarding the workforce needs. In addition, other forms of delivering instruction need to be put in place, such as increasing the online learning delivery and instruction methods.
What should be the ratio of remote/in-person learning going forward?
The current student-faculty ratio is 31-to-1. In my opinion, by reducing this ratio, courses offered may become more engaging and appealing to students. In addition, lessons would be more interactive and faculty would be able to provide more direct support, accommodations, modifications, and scaffolding. If the ratio can be reduced to at least 25-to-1, it would create an optimal learning and teaching environment. This can not be done with the input of faculty, unions, administration, community, fellow board members, among all other stakeholders.
How are Measure T projects going? Would you like to see any changes?
How is Hartnell doing is attracting students post-pandemic and maintaining enrollment? What strategies do you have for boosting enrollment in the future?
As stated previously, enrollment has decreased by 32 percent and course completion rate is only at 67 percent as reported in the ACCJC 2022 Annual Report. If elected, I will advocate and introduce initiatives, motions, or policies that would foster and build a TK-16 bridge within the Monterey County schools. In addition, this will require the systemic creation of a community collaborative in order to address these issues.
What do you think the role of a community college should be—to transfer to a four-year school, to get professional training, or…? How is Hartnell doing at matching up with that role?
Hartnell Community College should provide a diverse platform of post-secondary options that meet the needs of our students at large and that are at par with the 21st century jobs that our local, state, and nation demands. It is without a doubt that the pandemic has changed our lives and how we do business, therefore our college needs to be at par within the course offerings, whether students are seeking to transfer or to obtain an AA/AS to jump directly to the workforce. It is the role of the Board to meet these needs.
Who is your proudest endorsement?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.