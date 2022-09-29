As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. There are five candidates for three seats on the board of the Spreckels Union Elementary School District: Frank Devine, Chris Hasegawa (an incumbent), Steve McMurtrie, Peter Odello and Michael B. Scott (an incumbent). All provided answers to the Weekly's questions except Odello, who did not respond. Devine's answers are below.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing Spreckels Union School District in the next four years, and why are you the best candidate to address them?
In light of recent hot button events, I feel the districts biggest challenge is regaining the trust of parents. The simple fact that I will be a new board member with the same frustrations as many of the concerned parents and citizens should help foster a new sense of trust in the board.
What qualifications do you bring to this position?
The school district is a business. The objective of the business is to educate the student body, and prepare them for their next step in life. The district needs to remain financially sound in order to accomplish this. My experience in the private sector, where I have been responsible for a bottom line, qualify my for the position as a board member.
How often do you currently attend SUSD board meetings, and how would you rate the current board’s performance?
Since 2020, I have attended a little more than half of the board meetings. You will not find my name on any of the roll sheets that the district was requesting people to sign in on. You should not be required to sign in to attend a public meeting.
What is your vision to help students make up for learning loss after pandemic closures?
The learning loss, due to the way our state and our district handled the pandemic was catastrophic. I believe it will take years to fully recover, and those children that suffered the most will possibly always be behind. I am not an educator, so I do not have a specific plan. Although I will fully support all programs that are intended to catch these students up.
Last year, the district was caught in a controversy after a Substack post alleged that two teachers stalked students. How do you think the district and the board handled this?
The district handled the issue very poorly and I believe the public's lack of trust and confidence in the current board is the result. The board could have simply been more transparent with the investigation. Instead they kept the public in the dark for 8 months.
If elected, what will you do to help the parent community trust educators? What will you do to help educators trust that academic freedom will be supported even on topics that may be controversial?
The fact that the parent community does not trust educators is absolutely horrific in itself. Schools need to be welcoming and open to parent volunteers. Parents need to be encouraged to volunteer in the classroom and on campus. This will help foster trust in the teacher community. In regards to "academic freedoms" teachers should simply be teaching reading, writing and arithmetic.
Given recent history in Spreckels, what will you do to help LGBTQ+ students feel safe in their school environment? What should district officials do?
All students should should feel safe, and welcome when on campus. It is the responsibility, of students, staff, administrators and the Board, to create a welcoming and positive environment for all. Again a simple focus on the basics should accomplish this. Do unto others...
What will you do to support public engagement in school district governance and ensure all voices are heard?
More proactive social media announcement's of meeting schedules would be a huge help. Again, just the basics. I would establish a social media site which encouraged dialogue and transparency.
What should the board do to address declining enrollment in the district?
The current board does not seem to be concerned with declining enrollment. I am not aware of a plan to curb it. Nor am I aware of a plan by the current board to even ask parents why they are pulling their children out of the district. The Board can not fix the problem until they have a grasp of why it is happening.
Who are you supporting for the other two seats?
I am supporting Peter Odello.
Who is your proudest endorsement?
My proudest endorsements are from my children and my neighbors.
