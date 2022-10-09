As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. On the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System Board of Directors, zones 1, 4 and 5 are up for election this year.
In Zone 1, incumbent Regina Gage is not seeking reelection; two candidates, Rolando Cabrera and Greg Fuller, are running for the seat. Neither one responded to the Weekly's questions.
In Zone 4, incumbent Richard Turner faces three challengers: Catherine Carson, Gary Falkoff and William Khieu. Turner, Carson and Khieu responded to the Weekly's questions.
In Zone 5, incumbent Joel Hernandez faces challenger Sonia Cardenas. Cardenas could not be reached; Hernandez responded by providing his candidate statement rather than answering the Weekly's questions. His answers are below.
What are the biggest issues facing Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare District in the next four years, and why are you the best candidate to address them?
Joel Hernandez Laguna currently serves on the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System (SVMHS) board. Joel is married and has two daughters, and comes from a farm-working family that migrated from Mexico to settle in the Salinas Valley. He has worked in the nonprofit sector leading community-led groups, advocating for everything from access to affordable housing to dignified healthcare for all. He currently works in the field of philanthropy.
While on the board SVMHS has maintained healthy finances, hospital and clinics have continued to provide quality care, the free mobile clinic has increased access to healthcare in underserved communities, and SVMHS has received Magnet Designation—the gold standard for nursing practices.
As we continue to battle the pandemic, it's important to have a representative with knowledge of our complex healthcare system. In the next four years, Joel will work hard to maintain a balanced budget, continue having a positive patient and employee experience, grow specialty services in our Gonzales clinic, increase access to medication and meet our county’s health care needs.
How often do you currently attend SVMHS board meetings? Do you think the current board is effective?
(No response.)
How do you think SVMHS did at handling Covid-19? What policies should be in place going forward?
(No response.)
Do you think SVMHS’ presence beyond the hospital is the right-sized footprint, or should there be more or less outpatient services?
(No response.)
The seismic retrofit project has been years in the making and is finally moving forward, along with other construction. Is there anything you would change about the retrofit process or anything you would have done differently? If elected, what will you do to keep big construction projects moving forward and on budget?
(No response.)
Just a few years ago, the SVMH board was looking for a private buyer. What is your philosophy about whether SVMH should remain a standalone hospital into the future? What will you do to help keep the finances sustainable?
(No response.)
Do you think the four hospitals in Monterey County work effectively together? What would you change, if anything, about the relationships between hospitals?
(No response.)
Please rate the performance of the current president/CEO.
(No response.)
Who are you supporting for the other open seats on the SVMHS board?
(No response.)
What is the proudest endorsement you have received?
Joel has been endorsed by all SVMH board members and countless community leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.