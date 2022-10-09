As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. On the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System Board of Directors, zones 1, 4 and 5 are up for election this year.
In Zone 1, incumbent Regina Gage is not seeking reelection; two candidates, Rolando Cabrera and Greg Fuller, are running for the seat. Neither one responded to the Weekly's questions.
In Zone 5, incumbent Joel Hernandez faces challenger Sonia Cardenas. Cardenas could not be reached; Hernandez responded by providing his candidate statement.
In Zone 4, incumbent Richard Turner faces three challengers: Catherine Carson, Gary Falkoff and William Khieu. Turner, Carson and Khieu responded to the Weekly's questions. Turner's answers are below.
What are the biggest issues facing Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare District in the next four years, and why are you the best candidate to address them?
There are many issues facing all healthcare systems in the next four years and beyond. Here are a few:
1. Attraction and retention of nurses and doctors
2. Continued expansion of services and access to high quality healthcare
3 Financial viability while the government and commercial reimbursements continue to decline couple with inflationary cost pressures
4 Movement from "fee for service" healthcare model to "managed healthcare." As a result of covid this industry change is happening much quicker than previously projected.
I believe my many years and extension background in financial management of businesses is an excellent foundation to help guide the Salinas Valley Healthcare system through this upcoming challenging times.
How often do you currently attend SVMHS board meetings? Do you think the current board is effective?
Pre and Post Covid, in person almost every committee and board meeting unless a conflict arises.
Yes, the board has worked together for some time now and as everyone has become more knowledgeable of the healthcare system it has become more and more effective. Each Board member currently has differing backgrounds and skill sets which allows for a more diverse and global review process.
How do you think SVMHS did at handling Covid-19? What policies should be in place going forward?
Excellent/Outstanding.
[What policies should be in place?] This is wide open question that really requires better definition to be able to properly answer, I believe.
Do you think SVMHS’ presence beyond the hospital is the right-sized footprint, or should there be more or less outpatient services?
The healthcare industry is rapidly moving to more outpatient services. SVMHS must continue to expand their capabilities and access to high quality healthcare.
The seismic retrofit project has been years in the making and is finally moving forward, along with other construction. Is there anything you would change about the retrofit process or anything you would have done differently?
Not at this time, especially given that the state regulators have changed the requirements numerous times and we have avoided millions of dollars having been spent that may not have been needed. This could have placed an undue burden on the residents of our District. There is a plan in place and we should continue to completion.
If elected, what will you do to keep big construction projects moving forward and on budget?
This is one of my favorite topics. For my 37 plus years in executive financial management within the manufacturing/agriculture business sectors capital spending has been a significant component of my areas of responsibility. Not only completing projects on time and on budget but the work required prior to project approval from project analysis, cost estimates/bidding, and return analysis are extremely important as well as post completion analysis. We have implemented several new review and return analysis and reporting processes under my guidance in the past four years on the SVMHS Board.
Just a few years ago, the SVMH board was looking for a private buyer. What is your philosophy about whether SVMH should remain a standalone hospital into the future? What will you do to help keep the finances sustainable?
SVMHS is a District hospital in the State of California at this time, is a highly regarded healthcare system in our community, as well as within the state of California/U.S. and we always need to consider the best structure for our communities needs in the future especially given the rapidly changing healthcare environment.
Financial management is my background and thus I will do everything I can as a well respected subject matter expert on the board to help guide the organization into the future. This organization nearly failed approximately 10-12 years ago, but has reinvented itself under an extremely talented Administrative Team and we must do what is required to continue. My business background has been centered around improving the performance of underperforming businesses, thus I have many years of experience in this area.
Do you think the four hospitals in Monterey County work effectively together? What would you change, if anything, about the relationships between hospitals?
Continued collaboration to better utilize people, technology, services and access to high quality healthcare. SVMHS and Montage recently we awarded the NOVA Award by the American Hospital Association for their collaboration in tackling the diabetes issue in Monterey County. We must continue.
I believe there is an excellent relationship at this time…there is always room for improvement.
Please rate the performance of the current president/CEO.
Outstanding, a tremendous asset to our community.
Who are you supporting for the other open seats on the SVMHS board?
Joel Hernandez Laguna and Dr. Rolando Cabrera.
What is the proudest endorsement you have received?
All of them! More than 52 at this time, doctors, nurses, attorneys/judges, business/industry leaders, as well as several industry associations.
