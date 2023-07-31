Arts & Culture
Considering the pantheon of talent associated with Monterey County, a thriving arts scene is to be expected. But the variety available may exceed expectations. There are events with an international following, such as the Monterey Jazz Festival and Carmel Bach Festival. There are those that draw crowds eager to hear the hottest reggae sounds, such as the California Roots Music & Art Festival. But there are local bands playing at more intimate stages, as well as a number of innovative theater companies taking to stages that are traditional, lodged in the woods or even confined to a bar and stripped of the burdens of a large production. Throughout the year there are book release parties, poetry readings, history lectures, art exhibits and more. In fact, full days can be devoted to tours of area galleries. The arts in Monterey County are for everyone.
GALLERIES, MUSEUMS AND OTHER INSTITUTIONS
American Art Gallery
The name is broad, but it’s apt here. The gallery prides itself on presenting both blue-chip and emerging artists. There is a surprising variety of contemporary painting, including works by Hal Frater, Shana Wilson, Innocent Chikezie, Gail Lehman and more. Dolores Street between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 236-8167, americanartgalleries.com
Carl Cherry Center for the Arts
Founded by Carmel artist Jeanne D’Orge in 1948, the gallery, theater and gardens of this storied Carmel nonprofit have showcased a brilliant array of theater, poetry, films, music and art. Many of their exhibitions are also available online. Corner of 4th and Guadalupe, Carmel. (831) 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org
Carmel Art Association
Carmel’s oldest gallery was established in 1927 and since then, this nonprofit has been owned and operated by 100 or so local artists from all over the county, with frequently changing exhibits. Find ubiquitous plein air works, as well as abstract works, photographs, sculptures and more. Dolores between 5th and 6th, Carmel. (831) 250-3347, carmelart.org
Center for Photographic Art
Launched by iconic artists Ansel Adams, Cole Weston, and Wynn Bullock in 1967, CPA is a West Coast epicenter dedicated to the art and craft of photography. The member-driven gallery often spotlights works from legends of black-and-white film photography but also brings in fresh perspectives from emerging artists and a number of speakers. Sunset Center, San Carlos and 9th. (831) 625-5181, photography.org
Coast Big Sur
Come for the view from this gallery/cafe/gift shop overlooking the Pacific, stay for the artwork by local artists and automobile memorabilia, plus a cup of coffee or a meal. The original Coast Gallery, founded in 1958, spent its early days as a refuge for artists and writers who migrated to Big Sur after World War II. 49901 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2301, coastbigsur.com
Dawson Cole Fine Art
This gallery presents Richard MacDonald’s sculptural work and maintains ties with his nearby studio. Originally established in 1993, it specializes in contemporary and modern sculpture, drawings, prints, and unique works on paper by American and European masters. With a special concentration in contemporary, early modern and West Coast regionalism, the gallery offers works by Chuck Close, Wayne Thiebaud, Donald Sultan, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, Jian Wang and other notables. Lincoln and 6th, Carmel. (831) 624-8200, dawsoncolefineart.com
Gallery 21
This gallery is full of Eyvind Earle’s expressionistic, fantastical, illustration-style landscape serigraphs and paintings, drawings and Christmas cards. He worked prolifically for Disney in the 1950s, doing backgrounds for Sleeping Beauty, Peter Pan and more. 6th between Dolores and Lincoln, Carmel. (831) 625-1738, gallery21.com
Gallery Exposed
This small, smartly curated spot has featured exhibitions by creative contemporary photographers, primarily working in black-and-white film formats – the preferred medium of owner/operator Rachael Short. San Carlos and 7th, Carmel. (831) 238-0127, galleryexposed.com
Gallery North
A sleek Carmel gallery that specializes in California contemporary abstract and post war abstract expressionism and showcases local contemporary artists such as Barbara Kreitman, Barbara Johnson, Christine Hayman and Sarah Healey, as well as work from the mid-century Bay Area abstract school like Frank Lobdell, John Saccaro and Erle Loran. Dolores and 6th, Carmel. (831) 620-1987, gallerynorthcarmel.com
Gallery Sur
Since 1990, this gallery in the heart of Carmel has specialized in dramatic, large, fine art color photography in addition to a diverse collection of the internationally acclaimed Shona stone sculptors of Zimbabwe. 6th between Dolores and Lincoln, Carmel. (831) 626-2615, gallerysur.com
Haute Enchilada Cafe, Gallery and Social Club
While the art gallery and social club part of this equation lives inside a 5,000-square-foot warehouse chock full of paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, textiles and mixed media, the cafe is renowned in its own right. 7902A Moss Landing Road, Moss Landing. (831) 633-5843, hauteenchilada.com
Hauk Fine Arts
This much-respected gallery is a Pacific Grove hub for California art, including contemporary artists such as Belle Yang, Bill Keland, Warren Chang and Caroline Kline, and important historic painters including Armin Hansen, Mary DeNeale Morgan and E. Charlton Fortune. 206 Fountain Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 373-6007, haukfinearts.com
Hawthorne Gallery
The building and gardens alone are a wild, sculptural trip, designed by architect Mickey Meunnig, but that’s just the beginning of the styles on view here. Wander through to view works small and large in two and three dimensions by some two dozen artists. 48485 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-3200, hawthornegallery.com
Japanese American Citizens League of the Monterey Peninsula
The local JACL is more than an organization dedicated to the preservation of a culture and heritage important to the understanding of this area. They operate a museum, have sponsored educational productions and host presentations. 424 Adams St., Monterey. (831) 648-8830, jaclmonterey.org
Jones & Terwilliger Fine Art Gallery
The two galleries here specialize in garden scenes, European and American landscapes, figurative studies, still lifes, seascapes, and bronzes, too. They also routinely host special events and artist demonstrations. 6th between San Carlos and Dolores, Carmel. (831) 626-9100, jones-terwilliger-galleries.com
Marjorie Evans Gallery
Curated by Sunset Cultural Center, this contemporary art gallery space focuses on local and regional artists. The gallery exhibits change periodically and spotlights solo artists, creative collaborations and the works of up-and-coming artists. Sunset Center, 9th and San Carlos, Carmel. (831) 620-2040, sunsetcenter.org/marjorie-evans-gallery.htm
Monterey County Agricultural & Rural Life Museum
A fascinating indoor-outdoor museum dedicated to telling the story of rural life in this area between the late 1800s and the 1940s through antique farm equipment and other artifacts, as well as historic barns, a blacksmith shop, a rural school house and the old King City Train Depot. 1160 Broadway St., King City. (831) 385-8020, mcarlm.org
Monterey History and Art at Stanton Center
The waterfront Stanton Center that houses MHAA has had many lives and many names in the past, but it is a versatile space. It can show pieces by giants like Salvador Dalí or Jo Mora, plus contemporary local artists. Look for events with history and art experts eager to share their knowledge about the region’s creativity. 5 Custom House Plaza, Monterey. (831) 372-2608, mhaadali.com
Monterey Museum of Art
The only nationally accredited museum between San Jose and Santa Barbara features exhibitions of historic, contemporary and international art, and a permanent collection of California and regional paintings (think Armin C. Hansen), photographs, objects, folk art, with a series of community events all designed to connect art and community. 559 Pacific St., Monterey. (831) 372-5477, montereyart.org
Monterey Peninsula Art Foundation Gallery
The building itself is a historic building, an old carriage house and is part of an old cannery estate. The MPAF Gallery is a nonprofit, conceived in the late ’70s, and a home to over 30 local artists, who also run the gallery. Enjoy paintings, ceramics, glass, photographs, prints, greeting cards and jewelry. 425 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 655-1267, mpaf.org
Monterey Peninsula College Art Gallery
This bright, lofty gallery – whimsically shaped like a box – has long shown regional and U.S. artists in all manner of idioms for some of the freshest takes in local contemporary art. Monterey Peninsula College, 980 Fremont St., Monterey. (831) 646-3060, mpc.edu
Monterey State Historic Park
Alta California history survives in beautifully restored adobe homes, historic buildings and gardens throughout downtown Monterey. Eleven 19th-century structures, including the Pacific House Museum and original Custom House, may be seen on interpretive tours or walk the marked history trail at your own pace anytime. 20 Custom House Plaza, Monterey. (831) 649-2907, parks.ca.gov
Moto Talbott Museum
Some 170 motorcycles from 17 countries, all part of the Robb Talbott collection. There are vintage racers, custom rides, rarities and many surprises (how about a Chinese copy of a Soviet copy of a BMW?). You can examine a 1911 Harley Davidson Peashooter, a 1929 Scott Flying Squirrel, a 1950 Ducati 60 Sport and more. Plus there are vintage artifacts, images – a bit of everything. 4 E. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-5410, mototalbott.com
National Steinbeck Center
This organization celebrates Salinas author John Steinbeck with a permanent gallery displaying interactive exhibits revolving around his books, archival and research materials, and also hosts special events. It’s one of the largest literary museums in the United States dedicated to a single author. 1 Main St., Salinas. (831) 775-4721, steinbeck.org
Open Ground Studios
An artists’ collective in an accessible and funky collaborative space with well-equipped communal and individual studios featuring printmaking, painting, book arts, workshops and private lessons. For public events, there is also a gallery; tours by appointment. 1230 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 204-8578, opengroundstudios.com
Pacific Grove Art Center
The spacious galleries of this storied venue feature regularly rotating exhibits of sculpture, paintings, mixed media, metalwork, ceramics, monoprints, woodcut prints and photography, representing a range of artists and a range of styles. It houses four galleries with a variety of art forms; exhibits change every other month. The building houses artist studios and the center also offers art classes. 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 375-2208, pgartcenter.org
Pacific Grove Heritage Society
All the colorful Victorians, bungalows and kit houses have a history and many of their current owners celebrate that past by renovating their homes to historically accurate standards laid out by this foremost authority on historic buildings. Visit their Ketcham’s Barn museum that just reopened after a two-year break. Ketcham’s Barn, 605 Laurel Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 372-2898, pacificgroveheritage.org
Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History
Pacific Grove’s landmark museum is an immersion in the county’s ecology. It opened in 1883, but its diversity of Central Coast creatures, pioneering science and interactivity make it as current as ever. Displays of local birds, geology, animals and cultural history are bolstered by rotating exhibits, special events, and a native plant garden. 165 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 648-5716, pgmuseum.org
Pajaro Valley Arts
Serving Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito counties, Pajaro Valley Arts offers access to high-quality visual arts exhibits and promotes arts education in the community. The first-class gallery is housed in one of Watsonville’s premier historic dwellings, a 116-year-old structure provided rent-free by the city. PVA opened its first gallery in 1986, and continues to present rotating visual art exhibitions in both the gallery and off-site locations. They produce seven to eight exhibits each year. The gallery is closed between exhibits. 37 Sudden St., Watsonville. (831) 722-3062, pvarts.org
Photography West Gallery
This small, 38-year-old gallery dedicated to artist-printed film photography sells unique fine art, wet darkroom photographs, posters and notecards. They also feature appearances by renowned photographers like Christopher Burkett and Roman Loranc, and have rooms dedicated to the work of Ansel Adams and Brett Weston. Dolores between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 625-1587, photographywest.com
Salinas Valley Art Gallery
A group of local artists runs this co-op gallery, which features paintings, sculptures, ceramics, jewelry, photography, glass, weaving, printmaking and fiber art. They spotlight a member artist on every First Friday Art Walk each month. 218 Main St., Salinas. (831) 422-4162, salinasvalleyartgallery.com
The Shop
Started by a group of young local artists looking to disrupt the traditional art market, the Shop features works of fine art, handmade wares, candles and clothing created by local artists. It blends several aspects of creativity including podcasting, music-making, cooking and visual art, making good use of its unconventional spacious building. 1271 Tenth St., Monterey. theshopmonterey.com
Steven Whyte Sculpture Studio
The prolific and accessible Steven Whyte sculpts classical human forms in iconic poses with stylish touches. Impressive figures in various stages of completion look out at passersby from his studio, where he produces all of his works. The Barnyard Shopping Center (middle level), Suite A-22, Carmel. (831) 620-1917, swbronze.com
Studio Judy G
Studio Judy G is a gallery, a studio and an art store run by artist/proprietor and Watsonville resident Judy Gittelsohn. It’s a gallery for Gittelsohn’s paintings, a showcase for works of other artists, performances and lectures. Gittelsohn is also the founder of “Why Watsonville,” a community group dedicated to the preservation and celebration of Watsonville. 430 Main St., Watsonville. (831) 288-0010, studiojudyg.com
Tor House and Hawk Tower
This monument to poet Robinson Jeffers is one of California’s most significant literary landmarks, built largely by Jeffers himself. A tour transports visitors into the fiercely independent poet’s world, punctuated with history, poetry and story. Docent-led tours take place on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm. On periodic Fridays, special musical tours are available. 26304 Ocean View Ave., Carmel. (831) 624-1813, torhouse.org
Urban Arts Collaborative
It’s an artists’ hub In East Salinas. The mission of Urban Arts Collaborative is to promote community-based art and public art and create safe space for artistic expression as a catalyst for healing, leadership development and social justice. They organize exhibits and vegan food pop-ups to promote food justice and wellness, as well. 21 Soledad St., Salinas. urbanartsco.org
Venture Art Gallery
Venture Gallery offers exceptional fine art, including paintings, original prints, wood and glass sculptures, ceramics and fine jewelry. Venture has been owned and operated by local artists for over 32 years. This ever-changing gallery specializes in local scenes of the beautiful Monterey Bay. Offerings are supplemented by unframed original art, and reproductions. 260 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 372-6279, venturegallery.com
Visual & Public Art Gallery at California State University, Monterey Bay
This small gallery is affiliated with and located within CSUMB’s College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences building, on the ground floor. It presents exhibits drawing from the pool of local talent, including students and alumni. They highlight scholarly research, social engagement, community building and analytical and creative leadership. One of the first exhibits was “Art, Solidarity & the Power of Image,” an interdisciplinary curatorial project about public awareness and recovery of populations of color in the context of Covid-19. CSUMB Building 504, 3050 Divarty St., Seaside. visualandpublicart.com
Walter Lee Avery Gallery
This gallery occupies the hallways of Seaside City Hall, compelling visitors to walk through a literal interpretation of Seaside in the form of a changing rotation of exhibits that touch on art, history, archive, civic pride and commentary. 440 Harcourt Ave., Seaside. (831) 899-6811, ci.seaside.ca.us
Westbrook Modern
This clean, sleek gallery features the most modern art you’ll find in Carmel, including the swirling rings of Corey Postiglione, abstract etchings of Gustavo Ramos Rivera, iridescent, geometrical crystal sculptures by Toland Sand and many more. 7th and Dolores, Carmel. (831) 625-2288, westbrookmodern.com
Weston Gallery
Established in 1975, the Weston Gallery is a leader in vintage, modernist and contemporary photography. The gallery represents nearly 100 artists including Ansel Adams, Edward Weston, Harry Callahan, Robert Frank and Michael Kenna. 6th between Dolores and Lincoln, Carmel. (831) 624-4453, westongallery.com
Winfield Gallery
The collection here can be hinted at with Winfield’s operating motto: “a common elegance and uniqueness – with an occasional journey into the bizarre for good measure.” It features contemporary, Californian and mid-career artworks. Dolores between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 624-3369, winfieldgallery.com
WJP Studios
A husband-wife team runs this Cannery Row art studio/gallery. Will Pettee creates figurative sculptures and custom bronze portraits with detail and emotion. Karen Pettee photographs nature’s beauty, including seascapes, sunsets, waterfalls and forests. 700 Cannery Row, Suite MM, Monterey. (831) 717-4205, wjpstudios.com
Youth Arts Collective
This nonprofit organization equips and cultivates young artists, and exhibits their powerful potential in a variety of large and fun group shows with artwork by high school-aged and early college students and teachers. Openings are a chance to see the young artists and their mentors at work. Their art is available for sale. 472 Calle Principal, Monterey. (831) 375-9922, yacstudios.org
Zantman Gallery
This gallery’s 62 years makes it Carmel’s longest-lived commercial gallery. Its central and spacious location and bold displays make it a quintessential Carmel spot and its deep roster of artists proffers many styles. San Carlos between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 624-8314, zantmangalleries.com
THEATERS AND THEATER COMPANIES
ARIEL Theatrical
This company teaches children and teens theater to build character, literally. Their plays happen to also be charming entertainment that introduces many kids and families to the theater tradition, including plays like Wizard of Oz and Narnia. 320 Main St., Salinas. (831) 775-0976, arieltheatrical.org
Forest Theater
One of the oldest remaining outdoor theaters west of the Rockies, the 100-plus-year-old amphitheater stage is framed by towering pine trees providing a backdrop for plays, musicals, films, special performances and events. The venue is under the professional management vision of Pacific Repertory Theatre’s. Santa Rita and Mountain View, Carmel. (831) 626-1681, foresttheaterguild.org
Monterey Peninsula College Theatre Company
For over 60 years, MPC Theatre has produced classic and contemporary comedy, drama and large summer musicals. Expect fresh takes on classic plays (think Lysistrata with Lizzo tunes) and fresh, new plays. In addition to students, the college welcomes volunteers, non-theater students, and the acting community at large to participate in its bigger Main Stage shows, and hosts more intimate productions in the compact Studio Theater. 980 Fremont Blvd., Monterey. (831) 646-4213, mpc.edu
New Canon Theatre Company
This nonprofit theater company was established in 2022 with a two-fold mission: to perform classics as they’ve never been seen before; and to celebrate the new by staging the works of emerging playwrights. The company, which does not have a permanent home, staged its inaugural Shakespeare show in a bar and has kept up with that tradition. (831) 238-0242, newcanontheatre.org
Pacific Repertory Theatre
This professional theater company presents contemporary and classic productions in the intimate, wraparound Circle Theatre, while the historic Golden Bough Playhouse main stage handles big, fun musicals, comedies and children’s theater. There is also the outdoor Forest Theater. Look for everything from Waiting for Godot to The Little Mermaid and everything in between. Monte Verde and Casanova between 8th and 9th, Carmel. (831) 622-0100, pacrep.org
Paper Wing Theatre & Supper Club
This independent community theater company stages edgy plays often spiked with adult humor, musicals and comedies. There’s also standup comedy and burlesque performances. The drag brunch has also been a hit. The unconventional crew adopted a new business model, relocating to a stage with an adjacent kitchen so it’s possible to serve up meals along with live performances. 711 Cannery Row, Suite I, Monterey. (831) 905-5684, paperwing.com
The Western Stage
Western Stage’s 3/4 thrust Studio Theater allows wraparound viewing of classic, contemporary and challenging stuff, like adaptations of John Steinbeck novels and their youthful and seriously good 2x4BASH summer fare. The big Mainstage Theater gets lavishly produced musicals and similarly big shows. Hartnell College, 411 Central Ave., Building K, Salinas. (831) 755-6816, westernstage.com
PERFORMANCE VENUES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Arts Council for Monterey County
The mission of the Arts Council for Monterey County (Arts4MC) is to improve the quality of life for everyone in our region through the arts. The nonprofit highlights and connects artists, sponsors initiatives and monitors the art pulse of the county (and also provides artist studio space right next door to the Weekly). While no art can be purchased at Arts4MC headquarters, they are an ultimate art resource and various local pieces are available for sale via their website. 24600 Silver Cloud Ct, Suite 202, Monterey. (831) 622-9060, arts4mc.org
Alisal Center for the Fine Arts
From Aztec dance to visual arts classes, this East Salinas arts organization is committed to a vision of cultural vibrancy. They bring in practicing artists and performers to mentor young people in the arts, resolve and consciousness. Its home is in the Breadbox Rec Center. 745 N. Sanborn Road, Salinas. (831) 758-5715, alisalfinearts.org
Ballare Carmel
This dance company puts on the annual Carmel Dance Festival, as well as other events that go beyond the discipline of dance, fusing live music and even painting. Expect interesting choreography in some unconventional venues. (310) 923-2766, ballarecarmel.org
Carmel Delights Dance Company
This group of dancers is known for their provocative, body-positive burlesque shows, but they also incorporate ballet, hip-hop, pole dancing and more into their repertoire. The core members also tour internationally, but also appear regularly on local stages. carmeldelights.com
Carmel Music Society
Approaching 100 years and over 500 shows, this esteemed music society founded in 1927 by Dene Denny and Hazel Watrous brings high-powered artistry to the Monterey Peninsula at acoustically resonant venues like Sunset Center. (831) 625-9938, carmelmusic.org
Chamber Music Monterey Bay
CMMB has been bringing world-class musicians to perform masterworks, lesser-known gems and new compositions in Monterey County since 1966, primarily at the Sunset Center in Carmel. (831) 625-2212, chambermusicmontereybay.org
Ensemble Monterey Chamber Orchestra
Since 1992, this nonprofit consortium of local professional musicians has performed classical standards, lesser-known works and contemporary compositions to make classical relevant and accessible to wider Central Coast audiences. Venues include various locations throughout Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. (831) 333-1283, ensemblemonterey.org
Fernwood Resort
Performances are hosted outdoors or indoors at this versatile venue that is also a resort, campground, restaurant and bar. The annual Hipnic music festival sells out well in advance every year. 47200 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2422, fernwoodbigsur.com.
Folktale Winery & Vineyard
Could anything be better than a winery with a stage that brings in everything from national touring acts to top stand-up comedy competitions? Thought not. Folktale hosts live music consistently and partners with local radio station KRML for regular events. Sip, listen and enjoy. 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com
Fox Theater
This remodeled theater in the heart of Oldtown Salinas is host to a variety of popular live music shows, comedy and events, merging popular culture and historic charm. 241 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 758-8459, foxtheatersalinas.com
Golden State Theatre
This lavishly restored revival theater hosts live music – from big names to local band showcases – comedians, film festivals, musicals and speakers. This is a local destination for national touring acts. It’s an Old Monterey crown jewel. 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
Henry Miller Memorial Library
A small wood-frame house serves as an independent nonprofit with a large collection of photographs, memorabilia and books related to the life and work of Henry Miller. Its idyllic lawn plays host to an extraordinary amount of hip lectures, poetry, films, workshops and music. 48603 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2574, henrymiller.org
Hidden Valley Music Seminars
This training center for young musicians draws top artist-teachers to administer master classes. Each class culminates with a public concert featuring the next generation of virtusoso players. Hidden Valley also stages dance performances and other ensembles. 104 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-3115, hiddenvalleymusic.org
Lighthouse Cinema
What could be better than a longstanding cinema on the main drag? Well, a reputation for the best popcorn in Pacific Grove, for one. Reopened in 2023 after brief downtime, management is looking to add beer and wine to the refreshment menu. 525 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 641-0747
Maya Cinemas
It’s a multiplex, but it’s also a culture hub with a soft spot for local and independent film happenings like the gay-friendly LatinX LGBTQ Film Festival, the traveling Hola Mexico Film Festival, and talks by locals such as Ruben Pizarro of the Salinas Valley Dream Academy. 153 Main St., Salinas. (831) 757-6292, mayacinemas.com
Monterey Conference Center
It’s the region’s biggest conference venue, yes, but it’s also a stage for live music, lectures, expos and other events. And a recent remodel brings the look and feel of the building into the modern era. 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey. (831) 646-3770, montereyconferencecenter.com
Monterey County Fair & Event Center
The Monterey Jazz Festival, California Roots Music & Arts Festival, ROTA Psychic Fair, Monterey County Fair, Americana & Blues Festival all happen here. The sprawling grass-and-oak tree grounds of this legendary venue with indoor and outdoor stages is so fun that even the Castroville Artichoke Festival relocated here. 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. (831) 372-5863, montereycountyfair.com
Monterey County Pops!
Formed in 1985, this professional orchestra presents pops, popular and patriotic music for free, in various settings including outdoors, at community events, in concert halls, and as support for other local arts organizations. Various locations throughout Monterey County. (831) 484-5511, montereycountypops.org
Monterey Symphony
The symphony brings together some of the best musicians in California for big, bold performances on the Sunset Center stage. During the pandemic shutdown they changed up that template, offering outdoor “balcony sessions” (on an actual balcony) featuring soloists, and continued to share music virtually. Now they’re back, under the musical direction of Conductor Jayce Ogren. (831) 646-8511, montereysymphony.org
Old Capitol Books
There’s little shushing at this progressively minded bookstore. Instead, there’s the vibrant sound of readings, lectures, poetry, conversation and debate. This itty-bitty bookshop has space for all of it, including a gallery for emerging artists. 482 Alvarado St. (upstairs), Monterey. (831) 747-1322, oldcapitolbooks.com
Palenke Arts
A lot happens at this space – classes, workshops and events. The latter can range from concerts and recitals to films and exhibits by local artists and international touring acts. An annual festival brings it all together, for free, outdoors. 1713 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 657-9447, palenkearts.com
Pearl Hour
One of the county’s finest cocktail bars also place host to a diverse array of performances in its confines, ranging from jazz groups to DJs, burlesque, drag shows and even full-blown theater, like Shakespeare and other plays – on an intimate scale, of course. 214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. pearlhour.com
SandBox
SandBox is a platform for performing arts: concerts, spoken word artists, film screenings and art parties that push boundaries and build community. Located in a warehouse, it is designed for collaborative and inclusive cultural events amplifying the vibrant arts community. They pluck artists from the global touring circuit and provide them a haven to collaborate and experiment, often putting different artistic practices in conversation. 440 Ortiz Ave. #A, Sand City. sandboxsandcity.com
Sand City Art Park
This outdoor community venue with a focus on celebrating the arts is in the heart of Sand City, which itself is a city of murals. That’s where the annual we. Art festival takes place with both non-local and local muralists painting city walls, turning blocks into an open-air gallery. It also hosts the monthly 831 Night Market and a cornhole league. Take a tour of the tiny city and view new murals, plus older public artworks. 525 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. (831) 394-3054, sandcity.org
Salinas Sports Complex
Located on 80 acres in Sherwood Park, this outdoor arena/equestrian complex has played home to events like the California Rodeo Salinas, Monster Truck Jam, Aerosmith, Central Coast Motorsports and Blake Shelton, as well as private or smaller events in its meeting halls. Plus, they host regular weekly night markets and food trucks with live musical acts. 1034 N. Main St., Salinas. (831) 775-3100, salinassportscomplex.com
Sherwood Hall
This Salinas institution, located at the sprawling Sherwood Park complex, seats 1,000 people, which makes it one of the largest enclosed performance spaces in the county. It has hosted symphony concerts, plays, dances, children’s shows, mariachi bands, cowboy music and poetry. 940 N. Main St., Salinas. (831) 758-7477, cityofsalinas.org
Sol Treasures
A South Monterey County nonprofit arts and culture center that offers local communities a place for creativity through visual arts, music, dance, theater, classes, events and after-school activities, for community members of all ages. 519 Broadway St., King City. (831) 386-9809, soltreasures.com
SpectorDance
This tenacious nonprofit is a dance school and dance company for all ages, featuring performances by local youth and also standout visiting professionals from all over. SpectorDance mentors young dancers and choreographers and assembles regular performances that interpret complex topics like the climate crisis and gang violence, appearing in a range of venues. (831) 601-8510, spectordance.org
Sunset Center
This state-of-the-art performing arts center boasts more than 700 seats embedded in Gothic architecture and incredible acoustics, two art galleries, and a variety of function space. Comedy, lectures, theater, music and dance come from legends like Willie Nelson, Mavis Staples, Idina Menzel, Rita Moreno, Ira Glass and David Sedaris. San Carlos and 9th, Carmel. (831) 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.