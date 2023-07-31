At Play
A definition of outdoor “activity” in Monterey County can be quite broad. There are many serene spaces for meditative solitude to be found, with little activity necessary. Yet those seeking an adrenaline rush can take on nature’s challenges by land, sea or both. Still, the adventure hardly needs to be as strenuous as mountain biking in order to be rewarding. Hop on a boat and have an up-close encounter with whales in Monterey Bay. In one visit you can hike to the edge of the continent in Big Sur, learn to scuba dive in the waters off Monterey’s San Carlos Beach and climb the primeval spires found in Pinnacles National Park. Or just relax on the beach. It’s all good.
Beaches
Dress in layers. Visitors are often surprised to discover how cool and breezy Monterey Peninsula beaches can be, even in the summer. A 65-degree day can mean T-shirts and shorts or a fleece sweatshirt. The warmest months tend to be September and October. Yet area beaches are beautiful no matter the weather. Wherever you go, be aware of rip currents and changeable ocean conditions.
Note: Call or check online to check current rules on whether bonfires are allowed on beaches.
Asilomar State Beach
This rustic stretch of soft, white sand and rocky promontories offers a variety of activities, from kite-flying to tidepooling to surfing. Asilomar also has a long boardwalk along coastal dunes laced with delicate vegetation. A popular place for sunset strolls and dog walks. Restrooms available. On-street parking. Dogs allowed on leash. Seasonal lifeguard. Bonfires and alcohol are prohibited. Beach wheelchair or walker reservations at (831) 372-8016. Adjacent to Sunset Drive, Pacific Grove. parks.ca.gov/asilomar
Carmel Beach
Fine white sands ringed by bluffs set off the aquamarine waters of Carmel Bay, making this famous beach a weekend and sunset destination. It’s one of the few beaches where dogs are allowed to run off-leash, and there are three beach volleyball courts. A good surfing spot, though waves are significantly affected by the tide – meaning it has unpredictable rip currents and rogue or sleeper waves. Restrooms available. No lifeguard service. bit.ly/mocobeaches
Carmel River State Beach
Where the Carmel River meets the Pacific Ocean lies a grainier, less-populated strip of sand frequented by locals, especially birdwatchers. Swimming in the surf is not advisable because of strong currents, but the lagoon on the river side of the sand offers more protected areas. Dogs allowed on leash. Restrooms and limited parking available at the intersection of Scenic and Carmelo, Carmel. parks.ca.gov
Del Monte Beach
The perfect family spot for a lazy day on the beach – or an active day, as you can walk for miles. Or play in the sand, or picnic, or go for a jog at low tide. There are numerous access points, and the best swimming option is at the western-most point adjacent to Monterey’s municipal wharf, which provides protection from waves and currents. A couple of miles up the beach, at Casa Verde Way, a boardwalk winds through the dunes. The beach rides along Del Monte Avenue. Dogs allowed on leash. Restrooms available. Paid parking at the wharf in Monterey. monterey.org
Gibson Beach and China Cove
Located within Point Lobos Reserve, these beaches are perfect for viewing otters and sea lions in their wild habitat. Both beaches lie at the bottom of a steep set of wooden stairs but are worth the trek. China Cove has emerald-green water and hollowed-out, rocky tunnels. Gibson Beach, located a bit farther back in the park, is less populated. Great for hiking and birdwatching. Picnic tables available. Dogs aren’t allowed. Restrooms available. Limited parking. Highway 1, 3 miles south of Carmel. parks.ca.gov/pointlobos
Lovers Point Beach
A protected cove makes Lovers Point a great place for a family swim. Picnic on the grassy bluff above the beach to keep the sand out of snacks and drinks. Beach volleyball, a snack bar and the children’s pool add to the fun. No dogs. Restrooms are available. Street parking along Ocean View Boulevard. Ocean View Boulevard at 17th Street, Pacific Grove. bit.ly/loverspointpg
Marina State Beach
This popular beach has sweeping views of the Monterey Bay coastline and provides a great place to watch crashing waves and enjoy a long beach walk in either direction (and don’t forget to look for whales and other wildlife). It’s frequently windy here. No dogs allowed. Restrooms and limited parking available. Reservation Road, Marina. parks.ca.gov
Fort Ord Dunes State Park
A short trail through the dunes leads to four miles of beautiful beach, seemingly always empty. Old bunkers still make for unique scenery; bring your camera. It’s also easily accessible by bicycle from the Rec Trail. Some trails are wheelchair accessible. Dogs allowed on leash on trails only. Restrooms and parking available. Lightfighter Drive exit from Highway 1, Marina. parks.ca.gov
Monastery Beach
There’s excellent scuba diving off the beach just north of Point Lobos and across from the Carmelite monastery. The steep slope is great for skimboarding, but a scary undertow means experienced water-lovers only. Not recommended for swimming, diving or wading. Dogs allowed on leash. Highway 1, Carmel. parks.ca.gov
Monterey State Beach
This breezy beach is remarkable for its long, walkable stretches of sand and beautiful dunes below blue skies often populated with colorful kites. Check out the native plants and wildflowers at the dune restoration project in the Seaside stretch of beach. Dogs on leash only on south of Roberts parking lot. Restrooms available and limited parking. Canyon Del Rey Boulevard at Highway 1, Seaside. parks.ca.gov
Moss Landing State Beach
There is excellent wildlife viewing here, with sea otter and sea lion sightings common on the slough side. Don’t forget to look for whale spouts on the ocean side of the dunes. There are good fishing spots along this stretch too. Swimming and surfing for experienced water-lovers. Dogs aren’t allowed. Fires allowed at the south beach access trail. Restrooms and limited parking available. End of Jetty Road west of Highway 1, Moss Landing. parks.ca.gov
Pfeiffer Beach
Keep your eyes open for an unmarked road just south of Big Sur Station that leads to famously purple sands and lovely rock formations just offshore. Its a great place for photography, waking and tidepooling. Dogs allowed on leash. Restrooms available. Be advised there is limited parking at the foot of the narrow, windy road. Sycamore Canyon Road, 32 miles south of Carmel off Highway 1, Big Sur. fs.usda.gov
Salinas River National Wildlife Refuge
A dirt road off the highway leads through artichoke fields to an all-encompassing habitat, where freshwater meets seawater. This wildlife refuge offers excellent birdwatching (and seasonal duck hunting), and a path takes you alongside the Salinas River to where it empties into the ocean. No dogs allowed. Del Monte Boulevard west of Highway 1, Marina. fws.gov
Salinas River State Beach
It’s easy to find solitude here as people spread out along miles and miles of beach. To cover all of those miles, horseback riding is popular here. Swimming and surfing only for experienced water-lovers. Dogs aren’t allowed on the beach or dunes. Restrooms and parking available. Monterey Dunes Way, off Molera Road, Moss Landing. parks.ca.gov
San Carlos Beach
One of the smallest beaches, but easily accessible and popular for dive and scuba classes. Calmer waves and tides make it a good spot for beginners – as well as those going for a morning dip. Dogs are allowed. Paid parking and restrooms available. Cannery Row at Reeside Avenue, Monterey. monterey.org
Sand Dollar Beach
This is one of the few accessible beaches in southern Big Sur. It’s a good place to walk, either on the sand (you might find sand dollars) or on the bluffs above for a sweeping view, and it’s also a destination for surfers of varying skill levels, depending on conditions. A great place for barbecues and picnicking at the picnic area at the entrance. Dogs allowed on leash. Restrooms available. Fees for parking. Highway 1, 9 miles south of Lucia, Big Sur. fs.usda.gov
Zmudowski State Beach
Monterey County’s northernmost beach is a popular spot, with more than 177 acres open for exploring. Swimming and surfing not recommended. No dogs allowed. Restrooms and limited parking available. Jensen Road and Highway 1, Moss Landing. parks.ca.gov
Diving, Snorkeling
The nutrient-rich waters of Monterey Bay make for some of the best diving. On a good day the water is clear and the undulating kelp forests teem with sea life.
Bluefish Cove/Whalers Cove
Two miles south of Carmel on Highway 1, these gorgeous spots within Point Lobos State Natural Reserve offer easy beach access and a rich abundance of life inside a 750-acre protected underwater park. Reservations are required. Point Lobos State Natural Reserve, Carmel. (831) 624-8413, parks.ca.gov/pointlobos
Carmel River State Beach
Divers who venture out past the kelp will discover pinnacles with steep walls that are home to plenty of critters and creatures, small fish and nudibranchs. At the intersection of Scenic and Carmelo, Carmel. (831) 649-2836, bit.ly/CarmelRiverSB
Lovers Point
Divers can find easy beach access, plentiful parking and, in case of emergency, the Monterey region’s only diver-dedicated hyperbaric chamber in nearby Pacific Grove. As urchins have moved in, the kelp forest here has diminished in recent years, but there is still abundant and diverse wildlife. Also a popular swimming and snorkeling spot with lots to see by hugging the rocky coast. Ocean View Boulevard at 17th Street, Pacific Grove. cityofpacificgrove.org
MBay Freediving
Learn the basics of freediving in a two-day lesson that gets you into the ocean and on your way. Advanced courses are available, too, as is gear rental. 225 Cannery Row #27, Monterey. (831) 200-3485, mbayfreediving.com
Monastery Beach
This is one of the region’s most popular diving spots, and is a good place to meet new diving buddies. Deep water with dramatic drop-offs and severe undertow make this area best for more experienced divers. Opposite the Carmelite Monastery, Highway 1 south of Carmel. parks.ca.gov
Otter Cove
Here divers can find sea otters (of course), seals, rays and an abundance of other sea life out past the kelp forest. The sandy bottom features boulders near shore and large pinnacles about 150 feet out. Ocean View Boulevard and Sea Palm Avenue, Pacific Grove. montereyscubaboard.com
San Carlos Beach
One of the best spots for new divers is the breakwater at San Carlos Beach. You’ll see forests of kelp, octopuses, anemones, starfish and plentiful otters and sea lions, depending on the season. Coast Guard Pier, Wave and Drake streets, Monterey. montereyscubaboard.com
GEAR RENTALS
- Aquarius Dive Shop | 2040 Del Monte Ave., Monterey, (831) 375-1933 |aquariusdivers.com
- Bamboo Reef Dive Shop | 614 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey, (831) 372-1685 | bambooreef.com
- Beachhopper II Dive Charters | 256 Figueroa St. (K-Dock), Monterey, (408) 234-8445
- Cannery Row Aquatics | 225 Cannery Row, Monterey, (831) 717-4546 | canneryrowaquatics.com
Kayaking, Stand-up Paddle Boarding, Surfing
Navigating the waters in the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary allows visitors and locals to get up close and personal with one of the world’s most pristine aquatic environments. If you happen to get up close and personal with wildlife, note that it is illegal to disturb marine mammals – so take a pause and watch nature’s magic unfold, from a distance. Prepare for changeable conditions and chilly water – a wetsuit is recommended – and be aware that this is not an amusement park. The marine wildlife is real.
Adventures by the Sea
32 Cannery Row, at Coast Guard Pier, Monterey
299 Cannery Row, Monterey
685 Cannery Row (for launch at McAbee Beach), Monterey
(831) 241-1125, adventuresbythesea.com
Alma del Mar
398 Shasta St., Sand City
Big Surf
(831) 264-8008, bigsurfadventures.com
Carmel Surf Lessons
(831) 915-4065, carmelsurflessons.com
Elkhorn Slough Kayak Connection
2370 Highway 1, Moss Landing
(831) 724-5692, kayakconnection.com
Monterey Bay Hydrobikes
2370 Highway 1, Moss Landing
(831) 238-6764, montereybayhydrobikes.com
Monterey Bay Kayaks
693 Del Monte Ave., Monterey,
(831) 373-5357
2390 Highway 1, Moss Landing,
(800) 724-2473
On the Beach Surf Shop
693 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey
(831) 646-9283, onthebeachsurfshop.com
Pacific Grove Adventures
624 Ocean View Blvd. (at Lovers Point),
Pacific Grove, (831) 241-1125
The Wahine Project
(831) 236-4642, thewahineproject.org
Sailing, Fishing, Whale Watching
Whether you’re trying to catch tonight’s dinner or simply basking in the awe of the biggest mammals on Earth, getting out on a boat is thrilling in a marine sanctuary teeming with this much life.
Blue Ocean Whale Watching
7881 Sandholdt Road, Moss Landing
(831) 600-5103, blueoceanwhalewatch.com
Chris’ Whale Watching
48 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey
(831) 375-5951, chrisswhalewatching.com
Discovery Whale Watch
66 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey
(831) 372-7064, discoverywhalewatch.com
Elkhorn Slough Safari
7881 Moss Landing Road E, Moss Landing (reservations required)
(831) 633-5555, elkhornslough.com
Fast Raft Marine Eco-Tours
32 Cannery Row, Suite F2 (near Coast Guard Pier), Monterey (winter season)
2486 Highway 1, Moss Landing (spring-fall)
(408) 659-3900, fastraft.com
J & M Sportfishing
66 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey
(831) 372-7440, jmsportfishing.com
Monterey Bay Whale Watch
84 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey
(831) 375-4658, montereybaywhalewatch.com
Monterey Peninsula Yacht Club
Municipal Wharf 2, Monterey
(831) 372-9686, mpyc.org
Princess Monterey Whale Watching
96 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey
(831) 372-2203, montereywhalewatching.com
Sail Monterey
78 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey
(831) 372-7245, montereysailing.com
Sanctuary Whale Watching Cruises
7881 Sandholdt Road, Moss Landing
(831) 350-4090, sanctuarycruises.com
Sea Goddess Whale Watching
7881 Sandholdt Road, Moss Landing
(831) 920-1499, seagoddesswhalewatch.com
Whisper Charters
2370 Highway 1, Moss Landing
(831) 207-6305, whisperchartersaloha.com
Bicycling
Monterey County offers amazing bike riding for all styles. The splendor is found along the scenic coastal Recreation Trail (which runs from Pacific Grove to Castroville), rolling through the winding roads of the Salinas Valley and on the trails of Fort Ord and Toro Park. Whichever your heart desires, the views can’t be beat.
17-Mile Drive, Pebble Beach
For the road cyclist, this is perhaps the Peninsula’s ultimate two-wheel trek. Enter at the Pacific Grove gate and hang a right to take the coastal route past some of the loveliest coastline in North America. The road will lead through the Pebble Beach golf courses and down to Carmel-by-the-Sea. Note that while vehicles must pay to enter, it’s free for pedestrians and bicyclists. Also be aware that the road is very narrow in many places. Various entrances, bikemonterey.org
Fort Ord National Monument
This biking, hiking and horseback-riding paradise encompasses thousands of acres of gorgeous wetlands and woodlands. Pick up a map or just get lost in endless mountain-biking bliss with a network of single-track trails. Or if you’ve got narrow wheels, stay on miles of paved roads that are off-limits to car traffic. Popular trails are accessible at Gigling Road and Eighth (Seaside), Badger Hills (off Highway 68 near Salinas) and Creekside Terrace (off Portola and Reservation Road near Marina). Stay on marked trails only, as ordnance cleanup of this former Army base is still in progress. blm.gov
Monterey Bay Coastal Recreation Trail
Described by some as a “linear park,” the paved Rec Trail is an ideal way to take in beautiful coastal views at your own pace. The former Southern Pacific Railroad right-of-way meanders along the waterfront for 18 miles starting at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove at the south and ending – for now – in Castroville. Pacific Grove to Castroville. monterey.org
Old Coast Road
Off-road riders will find some of the area’s most rugged and scenic mountain trails along the 11-mile stretch that was once the main road before Highway 1 existed. Entrances off Highway 1, east of Bixby Bridge and Andrew Molera State Park, Big Sur. ventanawild.org
Salinas Valley
On a sunny weekend afternoon, there are few things more relaxing than cycling the farm roads around the Salinas Valley lettuce fields. The sky is enormous, the roads are flat and the only thing you’ll hear is the sound of romaine growing. Off Highway 68 at Reservation and River roads, bikemonterey.org
Toro County Park
This park suffered extensive damage from a 2020 wildfire, but miles of well-maintained trails have reopened, winding through the county’s second-largest mountain biking area. Off-road fanatics rave about the fast downhills and the plenitude of single-track trails. The summit area provides sweeping vistas of the Monterey Peninsula and the Salinas Valley. Stay on mountain bike trails to let hikers and bikers coexist peacefully. Highway 68, Salinas. (831) 484-1108, co.monterey.ca.us
BIKE RENTALS
- Adventures By the Sea | 210 Alvarado St., at Custom House Plaza, Monterey | 685 Cannery Row, Monterey | 299 Cannery Row, Monterey | (831) 241-1125 | adventuresbythesea.com
- Big Sur Adventures |125 Ocean View Blvd., Suite 122 (in the American Tin Cannery), Pacific Grove, (831) 747-1677 | 2106 Sunset Drive, Pacific Grove, (831) 717-4912 | bikebigsur.com
- Epicenter Cycling | 230 LIghthouse Ave., Monterey, (831) 920-1804 | epicentercycling.com | *Rental bikes not available at time of publication but will be stocked. Call store first.
- Mad Dogs & Englishmen | Corner of Ocean and Mission, Carmel, (831) 250-7687 | 400 Cannery Row, Monterey, (831) 230-0567
- Pacific Grove Adventures | 624 Ocean View Blvd. (at Lovers Point), Pacific Grove, (831) 241-1125
- Workhorse Bicycles | 486 Washington St., Monterey, (831) 375-2144 | workhorsebicycles.com
Bird Watching
From tiny, flittering snowy plovers to massive California condors with a wingspan of up to 9.5 feet, there’s no shortage of diversity in the bird life in Monterey County. All of the hiking and beach destinations listed above are good for spotting the 482 different species of birds in the county, but a few places stand out as birding destinations.
Asilomar State Beach
Just above the beach, boardwalk trails wend through dunes. Turn your gaze away from the ocean and upward on a ranger-led tour to see how much bird life there is here, or take a self-guided tour. Adjacent to Sunset Drive, Pacific Grove. (831) 646-6440, asilomar.interp@parks.ca.gov, parks.ca.gov/asilomar
Elkhorn Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve
The 1,700-acre reserve just inland from coastal Moss Landing is teeming with wildlife. It’s a popular spot for kayaking and other paddle sports to see sea otters and other marine life, but it’s also a place to walk slowly, binoculars ready, looking up at the trees. For a guided experience, join an early bird tour the first Saturday of the month. 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville. (831) 728-2822, elkhornslough.org/birding
Laguna Grande Park
This 13-acre park includes an urban wetland that is a birder’s paradise, and attracts some unique species, like Heermann’s gulls. Del Monte Boulevard to Fremont Boulevard at Canyon Del Rey, Seaside and Monterey. ci.seaside.ca.us
RESOURCES
- Monterey Audubon Society | montereyaudubon.org
- Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History | The bird collection is viewable at 185 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 648-5716, pgmuseum.org
- Ventana Wildlife Society | Information on condors (plus animal cams). ventanaws.org
Camping and Hiking
The epic hikes and camping options in Monterey County could fill this publication by themselves – and they’ll fill imaginations for years. Be prepared with water, snacks, layers and a map – and be on the lookout for notorious poison oak (avoid it) and wildlife (watch, but don’t feed it). Bring water and a map and be prepared for rugged terrain. The wild places are wondrous, and best enjoyed with a few precautions.
Andrew Molera State Park
This 5,000-acre park stretches along the Pacific for four miles, with access to one of the longest beaches in Big Sur. It offers fishing, hiking, equestrian and picnic facilities. A footbridge over the Big Sur River is installed seasonally. 21 miles south of Carmel on Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2315, bit.ly/MoleraSP
Garland Ranch Regional Park
Miles of nature and equestrian trails wind through this 4,500-acre park, a local favorite that rises from the Carmel River to the headlands of the Santa Lucia range. An hour of energetic uphill hiking affords sweeping panoramic views, or follow creeks (with seasonal footbridges) through majestic redwood canyons. 8.5 miles east of Highway 1 on Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 372-3196, mprpd.org/garland-ranch-regional-park
Garrapata State Park
Garrapata’s 3,000 acres encompass scenic shorelines, deep canyons and steep mountains. The Soberanes Canyon Trail is lined with redwoods and offers a rewarding hike without the exertion. The full loop trail remains closed, but another option is an easy coastal loop with beautiful scenery on the west side of Highway 1. 10 miles south of Carmel on Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 624-4909, bit.ly/garrapataSP
Jacks Peak County Park
This accessible park, named after pioneering real estate mogul David Jacks, boasts 10 miles of trails, as well as unsurpassed views of Monterey Bay and Carmel. This is a great family park with easy day hikes, picnic grounds and a self-guided nature trail. 25020 Jacks Peak Park Road, Monterey. bit.ly/JacksPeakPark
Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park
This South Coast state park encompasses 4,000 acres stretching from the Pacific coastline to the 3,000-foot peaks of the Santa Lucia range. Hikers revel in redwood groves, river walks and views of McWay Falls as they empty into the Pacific Ocean; note there is no beach access here. Two coveted campsites are available by reservation. 52801 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-1112, bit.ly/JuliaBurnsSP
Los Padres National Forest
Almost half of the 2-million-acre forest that overlays the Coast Range is wilderness. Translation: superb hiking and backpacking (though be prepared for trails to be impassable or closed due to past wildfires). There are ranger stations on both sides of the mountains, one in Big Sur, 32 miles south of Carmel on Highway 1, another at 406 S. Mildred Ave. in King City. Be prepared for a serious wilderness experience and no cell service before you go. (831) 242-0619, bit.ly/LosPadresNF
Manzanita County Park
The eponymous trees at this park dot a colorful relic of native scrub oak vegetation in North County, where most of the surrounding terrain has become farmland. Beyond the athletic fields, trails offer expansive views of the Monterey Bay and the region’s hilly topography. 17100 Castroville Blvd., Prunedale. (831) 755-4899, bit.ly/ManzanitaPark
Palo Corona Regional Park
The newest park in the area is evidence of creative conservation partnerships throughout its history, most recently with the acquisition of the former Rancho Cañada Golf Course, 190 acres that are still in the process of “re-wilding.” Walk along the peaceful Carmel River, or ascend 850 feet to a rewarding view from Inspiration Point. 4860 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. (831) 372-3196, mprpd.org/palo-corona-regional-park
Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park
Established in 1933, this popular state park offers hikes through dense redwood canyons leading up to scenic peaks. Located within its 850 acres are the Big Sur Lodge and freshly renovated cabins, a store, a restaurant, campground, and numerous sites for picnicking, swimming and fishing. 31 miles south of Carmel on Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-1112, bit.ly/PfeifferBigSur
Pinnacles National Park
The jagged remains of a long-extinct volcano jut out of the Salinas Valley to form this hiker’s paradise, with 32 miles of trails, two talus caves and spectacular terrain that doubles as a launch site for California condors being reintroduced to the wild. A must-see for outdoor enthusiasts. Tent and RV camping available at east entrance. From Salinas, Highway 101 south 25 miles to Soledad, Highway 146 east 13 miles to park. (831) 389-4485,
Point Lobos State Natural Reserve
“The greatest meeting of land and water in the world,” as landscape artist Francis McComas called it, Point Lobos offers 14 interconnecting trails that wind through lovely Monterey pine forests, cypress groves and breathtaking, rugged coastal scenery. Whalers Cove and other locations provide plenty of opportunities to view 250 bird and animal species, including sea otters, sea lions and, from December to April, migrating gray whales. A well-designed, tiny museum also offers a glimpse into the history of the whaling industry. 2 miles south of Carmel on Highway 1, Carmel. (831) 624-4909, parks.ca.gov/pointlobos
Veterans Memorial Park
This 50-acre city park offers overnight RV and group camping facilities, trails, picnic areas and play fields in Monterey. Check in at the kiosk for availability, as camping is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Athletes love the challenging staircase that kicks off an ascent to impressive Monterey Bay views from the top of Huckleberry Hill. At the end of Skyline Drive, Monterey. (831) 646-3865, bit.ly/VeteransMP
Horseback Riding
There aren’t many better ways to survey the natural splendor than atop a gentle steed. Giddy-up.
Monterey Bay Equestrian Center
Explore Salinas River State Beach on horseback. Just south of Moss Landing, these folks also offer lessons, day camps, ponies and petting zoos. 19805 Pesante Road, Salinas. (831) 663-5712, montereybayequestrian.com
Pebble Beach Equestrian Center
A guided, 80-minute trail ride leads through the stunning Del Monte Forest, past Cypress Point and onto the beach near Seal Rock, where pinnipeds and otters cavort. Don’t forget the camera. Group tours, riding lessons and pony rides for small children also available. 3300 Portola Road, Pebble Beach. (831) 622-5985, pebblebeach.com/equestrian-center
Off-Roading
The gamut of recreational activities is truly complete given the opportunity to navigate natural terrain in a vehicle as rugged as it is intelligent.
Land Rover Experience at Quail Lodge
The area’s only four-wheeling operation takes riders through twisting oak groves, over log piles and through hairpin turns while making steep ascents and descents on a two-track trail. 8205 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel. (831) 620-8854, landroverusa.com/experiences
Roadtripping
There are some epic drives, as those who travel the Pacific Coast Highway in Big Sur can attest. Cruise the Carmel Valley Road or take the River Road wine tour. And let’s not forget 17 Mile Drive in Pebble Beach. While your own vehicle may be fine, there are other options.
Monterey Touring Vehicles
How cool would it be to cruise the coast in a 1965 Mustang convertible? Or maybe a ’57 Porsche 356, also top down? Perhaps ride along in elegance in a ’38 Rolls Royce, complete with chauffeur? You can. Monterey Touring Vehicles offers a fleet of close to 40 classic cars for rent – everything from sports cars to ’60s muscle, from a VW Bus to a DeLorean. They get you oriented and then off you go. 2228 Del Monte Ave., Monterey. (831) 337-8800, montereytouringvehicles.com
Sea Car Tours
Buzz Monterey in an open top vehicle that talks. Follow the itinerary and a device in the Sea Car informs you about sights along the way. The diminutive vehicle options include a quiet electric, so you can hear the waves – and the narrative. 230 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 884-6807, seacartours.com
Rock Climbing
Hang on to your carabiners. The few but intense climbing choices merit a permanent space in your memory bank.
Garrapata State Park
On the south end of Garrapata, a series of 15 – to 20-foot cliffs rising from the sandy beach offer a great chance for beginners and more advanced climbers to hone their skills. Highway 1, 6 miles south of Carmel. (831) 624-4909, parks.ca.gov
Pinnacles National Park
Primeval spires and volcanic crags offer a range of challenges to serious rock climbers in an otherworldly, thoroughly fascinating locale. Pinnacles also offers great hiking and cave exploring. Highway 146 (west entrance), east of Soledad. East to Hollister, south on Highway 25, east on 146 for east entrance. (831) 389-4486, nps.gov
Sanctuary Rock Gym
Whether you’re looking for a fully indoor experience or you’re training for outdoor rocks, the region’s only indoor climbing gym has what you’re looking for – and they’ve been doing it since 1996. Go solo for bouldering options or team up with a buddy (it’s a famously friendly gym), or take a class to develop your skills. 1760 Fremont Blvd. #D2, Seaside. (831) 899-2595, rockgym.com
Skydiving
The area’s plane jumpers swear there’s no better way to experience Monterey Bay than seeing it from above.
Skydive Monterey Bay
An unequaled 18,000-foot tandem launch height translates to one minute of free falling, then four minutes of breathtaking views of the bay. The adrenaline-soaked experience defies words. 721 Neeson Road #1, Marina. (831) 384-3483, skydivemontereybay.com
Family Activities
BOWLING ALLEYS
Monterey Lanes
From the outside it looks like an old-school alley. But Monterey Lanes is anything but on the inside: 24 lanes with touch-screen consoles, an automatic scoring system that’s easy to use and more modern touches. Darts and billiards available. There’s a food menu and full bar. 2161 N. Fremont St., Monterey. (831) 373-1553, montereylanes.com
Round 1
The Monterey County location of a national chain that mixes bowling with all manner of fun. There are arcade games, billiard tables and even karaoke. 1600 Northridge Mall #200, Salinas. (831) 287-3848, round1usa.com
Valley Center Bowl
Fun for everyone is here – especially if you happen to bowl. There are 30 lanes for bowling by the hour, as well as arcade games, a bar and grill and tables to shoot pool. 1081 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 422-9031, valleycenterbowl.com
CHILDREN’S MUSEUMS, ATTRACTIONS
Monterey Bay Aquarium
The region’s biggest attraction may be its namesake bay, and this is the best place to get a glimpse of the extraordinary creatures that live in its waters. With a guiding mission “to inspire conversation of the ocean,” the Aquarium celebrates the diversity of life therein, with mesmerizing exhibits for all ages. In the evening, it also often becomes a stage for special events. 886 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 648-4800, montereybayaquarium.org
Monterey Zoo
Oh my! There are lions and tigers, a leopard and a black panther, elephants, rhinos, zebras, monkeys and more unusual animals. What is a caracal? You have to visit to find out (looking it up is not as much fun). Many of the animals are from private collections or were formerly circus animals. 400 River Road, Salinas. (831) 455-1901, montereyzoo.com
MY Museum
The slogan “where children play to learn and adults learn to play” is apt. There are interactive exhibits where youngsters can harvest crops or construct buildings or hang out in a treehouse, all while learning about the world and building creativity. 425 Washington St., Monterey. (831) 649-6444, mymuseum.org
Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History
A rather weighty name for a field guide with something for all ages. There are exhibits exploring everything from monarch butterflies to whales, along with a garden, artifacts and interactive programs. The museum opened in the 1880s. 165 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 648-5716, pgmuseum.org
GAMES, ARCADES, RIDES
Escape Room 831
Escape rooms are popular because they challenge you and your friends and family to work together finding clues and solving riddles. They can take you through a range of emotions, all while you are having a lot of fun. The rooms are not easy, but they fully engage you. Two locations: 599 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey, (831) 241-6616; 765 Wave St., Monterey, (831) 324-0513. escaperoom831.com
Links Club
Ever wanted to take your family on a golf outing to Pebble Beach, St. Andrews or any of the other bucket list courses? Links Club is a restaurant with several bays for simulated play using the high-tech Trackman system. Choose from 250 courses. The clubs are real, so is the frustrating fun of golf… with tacos. Ocean and Mission (Carmel Plaza), Carmel. (831) 250-7816, linksclubgolf.com
Lynn’s Arcade
Lynn’s is an unusual place in today’s video world. It’s a throwback pinball parlor, where words like “flipper” and “bonus” are still common. Pay one fee and play all you want (games are set to free play). It’s also a “can slangery,” meaning there are canned beers and soft drinks available. Let the digit counters fall. 1760 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 641-7173, lynnsarcade.com
Monterey Mirror Maze
Get lost is not an insult here, it’s a reality. The mirror maze is difficult to solve, but also a lot of fun. And if you find your way out, try the laser challenge. Try to find a way through the beams, just like in the big heist movies. 751 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 649-6293, montereyfamilyfunadventure.com
Oscar’s Playground
An arcade with a view. Oscar’s overlooks Cannery Row and Monterey Bay, but your attention will more likely be on the mix of arcade games, from throwbacks (you can even buy quarters) to the newest video simulations. Oscar’s has two escape rooms, as well. And there’s also a bar and a relaxing lounge area – something for everyone. 685 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 241-6616, oscarsplayground.com
Tipsy Putt
A pub and miniature golf all in one. The Monterey edition of Tipsy Putt is scheduled to open “late 2023.” When it does, it will be all ages until 5pm and then drinking age only. After all, their slogan is “drink local, putt tipsy.” 95 Prescott Ave., Monterey. typsyputt.com
Treasure Hunt: The Ride
Scheduled to open in 2023, a 20-minute pirate-themed dark ride takes you through caverns on the search for hidden treasure, with plenty of heart-thumping special effects along the way. 700 Cannery Row, Monterey. treasurehuntride.com
PLAYGROUNDS, SKATEPARKS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES
Carmel Valley Community Park
The lush, grassy fields of this park form a Carmel Valley Village gathering place, complete with a pool (open seasonally), horseshoe pits and various picnic areas that can be reserved for large groups. Expect lots of dogs at yappy hour. There’s also a local history museum. 25 Ford Road, Carmel Valley. 659-7275, cvrpd.specialdistrict.org.
Dennis The Menace Playground
This vast playground opened in 1956 thanks to Hank Ketcham, creator of the famous comic strip. There are slides, walls to climb, swinging bridges, a maze and much more. A great place to let kids play. 777 Pearl St., Monterey. 646-3866, monterey.org
El Estero Boating
Glide over the waters of Lake El Estero in paddle boats shaped like ducks or dragons. Or take out one that looks like, well, a boat – probably just as fun. Pedal at your own pace. 798 Del Monte Ave., Monterey. (831) 375-1484, elesteroboatingmonterey.com
Handcar Tours
The railroad tracks that parallel Highway 1 and the ocean, winding through the dunes along Fort Ord Dunes State Park are a scenic gem and a throwback to the past. For those who want to merge history and scenery, a handcar ride enables you to do just that: use your arms and legs to propel your group of up to four people along the tracks, while taking in the view (there are electric railcars, too). Available on weekends only. Starts at Del Monte Boulevard and Palm Avenue, Marina. handcar.com
Marina Pump Track
Located in Gloria Jean Tate Park, this paved pump track is actually three courses – a small one for beginners and two large tracks that intersect. If you do it just right, a rider can pilot a bike around the track without pedaling. Bicycles, skateboards, scooters and all ages allowed. 3254 Adby Way, Marina. cityofmarina.org
Monterey Skatepark
The skatepark was designed with the help of skateboarders, so the layout has what you want. The facility is unsupervised, so children 8 and under must have an adult with them. The park is located on the 45-acre El Estero Park complex. 725 Pearl St., Monterey. 646-3866, monterey.org
Seaside Skate Park
A layout with ramps, pipes, rails, decks and steps – everything, in other words. Located at Cutino Park. 3 Buena St., Seaside
Tatum’s Garden
Tatum Bakker was born with spina bifida, but her parents had a vision in which she could play alongside other children in an accessible, accommodating setting. The result of that dream was Tatum’s Garden Foundation, the nonprofit behind this inclusive playground for all. Eastern side of Sherwood Park, 1 Maryal Drive, Salinas. tatumsgarden.org
