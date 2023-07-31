Drinks
Not too many years ago, there were just a couple of places with a mixology-driven cocktail list, and only two local craft breweries. Now it’s easy to find clever specialty cocktails prepared by standout bartenders. For beer aficionados, there are close to 10 brewpubs, as well as local cider, a seltzer bar and one dedicated to the finest whiskey. So there’s a growing sophistication to area nightlife (and day drinking). Yet there remain cozy dives, beer joints – even an arcade serving beers and non-alcoholic drinks in cans. Many venues offer outdoor seating or large windows where you can gaze at some pretty stunning scenery while you sip.
Big Sur
Big Sur River Inn
Dip your feet in the river in one of those Adirondack chairs, post up on the outdoor deck or at the cozy bar inside. A tradition of Sunday music brings bands down to the river all summer long to serenade listeners.
46800 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2700, bigsurriverinn.com
Big Sur Taphouse
Part sports bar, with its game-friendly big screens, part neighborhood pub, part resting spot along the PCH, Big Sur Taphouse is just a good spot to hang out for a while. It’s also a true locals’ gathering place. 47520 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2197, bigsurtaphouse.com
Fernwood Tavern
Fernwood draws an eclectic crowd. Locals, campers, travelers and artists all comfortably come together. There aren’t many places better for live music in the area. Or just grab a local draft beer and sip on the peaceful patio in the redwoods. 47200 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2422, fernwoodbigsur.com
Carmel
Alvarado Street Brewery & Bistro
Alvarado Street is in downtown Monterey, but this Carmel outpost features a few different offerings, including a number of sours on tap, plus some of the home brewery’s regular beers. It’s got an expansive outdoor patio as well. Mission between Ocean and 7th (Carmel Plaza), Carmel. (831) 293-8621, asb.beer
Bar Napoli
There’s a solid wine list and classic cocktails. But picking from the specialty cocktail list is the right move. These clever creations wave on a tightrope as distractions and portents swirl around. In other words, they offer a lot of complementary and contrasting flavors while remaining balanced. Dolores and 7th, Carmel. (831) 626-7373
Barmel
Barmel keeps its slogan simple: Cocktails, food, music. Any of the three could be listed first, but craft cocktails and fine spirits do qualify for the top spot. Always a popular place, Barmel also has a cool lounge vibe. San Carlos and Ocean, Carmel. (831) 626-2095, barmel.com
Brophy’s Tavern
There’s a lot more to recommend this place than just the burger: an expansive “upscale tavern” menu, cool service crew, a lively atmosphere and a bunch of flat-screen TVs. 4th and San Carlos, Carmel. (831) 586-5566, brophystavern.com
Bud’s at La Playa
The renovated Bud’s is known for two things, one old and one new. The new is a list of spectacular specialty cocktails. But they kept the cherished Dime Time, a daily 10-minute happy hour called at the bartender’s discretion where drinks cost 10 cents and must be paid for with dimes. So pocket change is useful after all. Camino Real and 8th, Carmel. (831) 293-6100, budscarmel.com
Chez Noir
When is the last time you had a stellar cocktail made with rhubarb and caraway? That’s possible at this small bar in one of the top restaurants, although the list of specialty creations is always changing based on the season and what they’ve foraged. Yes, you can get an old-fashioned old fashioned, too. 5th between Dolores and San Carlos, Carmel. cheznoircarmel.com
Cultura Comida y Bebida
Cultura is a dining destination, but it’s the Bebida part that matters here. Skillfully crafted cocktails that lean on mezcal are the biggest draw to their elegantly appointed bar. Dolores between 5th and 6th, Carmel. (831) 250-7005, culturacarmel.com
Hidden Hills Brewing & Blending
The tap room for the craft brewery offers a rotating list of brews, from IPAs to porters and stouts and creative seasonal beers. The brewmaster is also known for bringing big flavor to lighter beers. And they make ciders, too. 3777 The Barnyard, Carmel. (831) 250-7311, hiddenhillscarmel.com
Links Club
Come to the Monterey Peninsula and play the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links – without ever leaving the bar. How is that for handy? Links Club features 10 craft beers on tap, a selection of local wines, craft cocktails and some 200 golf courses to play on high-tech simulation screens. Ocean and Mission (in the Carmel Plaza), Carmel. (831) 250-7816, linksclubgolf.com
Mission Ranch
Clint Eastwood’s historic Mission Ranch is a popular draw, owing to its four fireplaces, classy drink selection, sassy tinkling of the piano bar and a patio with sweeping views. 26270 Dolores St., Carmel. (831) 625-9040, missionranchcarmel.com
Mulligan Public House
A gathering spot for drinks, conversation and a good time. The patio is also cigar-friendly and the bar (Irish-themed) shakes a worthy cocktail. Plus, there’s a full pub menu. Dolores between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 250-5910, mulliganspublichouse.com
O’Callaghan’s Irish Pub
When a name includes the phrase “Irish pub,” you know what to expect. Yes, beer, whiskey and fun. The food menu is small, but it does the job. 3772 The Barnyard, Carmel. (831) 625-5500, ocallaghanscarmel.com
Pangaea Grill
Admittedly the bar is small and there is not really a drinking scene at this global restaurant. However, it may be the only restaurant with dedicated breakfast cocktails – and some of them can double as breakfast (take a look at the Bloody Mary list and you’ll understand). Open for lunch and dinner, too, so you can top off. Ocean between Lincoln and Dolores, Carmel. (831) 624-2569, pangaeagrillcarmel.com
Post No Bills
See listing under Sand City. Expected to open at some point in 2023. 3744 The Barnyard, Carmel
Sade’s
This is the only spot in Carmel that Charles Bukowski would’ve felt comfortable in. It’s small, dark, minimal on the decor. Nothing to distract you from your drink. Lincoln and Ocean, Carmel. (831) 624-0787
Shearwater Tavern at Carmel Mission Inn
The renovated lounge spot, with its elevated pub fare, stock of scotches and martinis, (very) happy hour lures an in-the-know crowd (it’s a true hidden gem with that rarest of features: parking), as well as curious hotel guests. 3665 Rio Road, Carmel. (831) 624-1841, carmelmissioninn.com
Sunset Lounge at Hyatt Carmel Highlands
The stunning view of Point Lobos from this hilltop lounge is matched by its award-winning wine menu. Enjoy designer craft cocktails and chairs on the fireplace patio. Located four miles south of Rio Road. 120 Highlands Drive, Highway 1, Carmel. (831) 622-5445, highlandsinn.hyatt.com
Terry’s Lounge
Cozy up to the bar inside Cypress Inn, where locals are welcome alongside hotel guests (and everybody’s dogs are invited to this canine-friendly spot too). Classic cocktails are the go-to here, and can be consumed at the bar, in the courtyard or next to a lobby fireplace with regular live piano music. Lincoln and 7th, Carmel. (831) 620-7454, carmelterrys.com
LIQUOR STORES
- Surf n Sand Liquors | Fine wines, spirits, craft beers, cigars – the decorative icing on the cake of life. This family-owned spot is a first stop for many arriving in Carmel. There are unique labels, tastings and, as a bonus, owner Ryan Sanchez created his own tequila. Pick up a bottle of El Jefe. Torres and 6th, Carmel. (831) 624-1805, surfnsandliquors.com
Carmel Valley
Baja Cantina
Margaritas are the go-to item here and they come in lots of variations, but the bar offers options for all stripes, best enjoyed alongside Mexican-inspired plates, either indoors or on the sunny outdoor patio. 7166 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 625-2252, carmelcantina.com
The Clubhouse Grill at Carmel Valley Ranch
If you want to feel fancy, but in that laidback Carmel Valley type of way, here’s your spot. There are fire pits and a spacious patio, a sunset happy hour with upscale takes on basic bites, and a beverage list that features local wines front and center. 1 Old Ranch Road (Carmel Valley Ranch), Carmel. (855) 687-7262, carmelvalleyranch.com/dining
Edgar’s Restaurant
Nestled in the heart of Carmel Valley at Quail Lodge, the walk-up patio bar at Edgar’s overlooks the famed golf course for a relaxed, 19th-hole atmosphere warmed by two fire pits. 8205 Valley Greens, Carmel. (831) 620-8860, quaillodge.com
Running Iron
An area with rural roots like Carmel Valley needs a proper saloon, and it has one in the Running Iron, a laid-back family spot where the beer flows alongside an unpretentious menu, Old West decor sets the mood and people of all ages gather at this inviting locals’ watering hole. 24 E. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-4633, runningironrestaurantandsaloon.com
Trailside Cafe and Beer Garden
This classic neighborhood joint nestled in sunny Carmel Valley Village features a great selection of tap and bottled beers, plus a friendly atmosphere, with sports on TV and a rotation of local musicians. 3 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. (831) 298-7453, trailsidecafecv.com
Marina
Casino Monterey
Since 1970, there’s been a chance to win big at this card room. The adjacent bar might not help your odds at gambling. Also known by locals as Marina Club Casino. 204 Carmel Ave., Marina. (831) 384-0925, casinomonterey.com
English Ales Brewery
Barkeeps pour a solid lineup of small-batch, hand-pulled ales. Those mugs crowded on hooks hanging from the bar belong to regulars, and there are hundreds of them – claiming an extra 4 ounces per pour every time they order a beer. 233A Reindollar Ave., Marina. (831) 883-3000, englishalesbrewery.com
Salt Wood Kitchen & Oysterette
This upscale bar and restaurant feels like it belongs in an urban destination, but it’s right next to the beach. The bar offers an extensive wine list and also elevated cocktails. 3295 Dunes Drive, Marina. (831) 883 – 5535, saltwoodkitchenandoysterette.com
The General
Something this cool is expected in more urban locations, but it makes Marina’s Dunes shopping center into a sports bar destination. Don’t overlook the classic (and strong) cocktail menu. 120 General Stilwell Drive #110 (behind Dametra), Marina. (831) 274-4444
The Otter’s Den
This comfortable sports lounge offers a full bar, pool table, dartboard and big flat-screens. Weekday happy hours offer a break from studies. The definitive college bar in Marina. 3166 Vista Del Camino Circle, Marina. (831) 883-1227, ottersdenca.com
Monterey
Alejandro’s
You can order a classic margarita. Or you can go with one that is crystal clear. There’s no space here to explain the process, but it’s an indication of just how the bar staff combines traditional bartending with innovative mixology. 474 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 717-4781, alejandros.co
Alfredo’s Cantina
Famed as a last-stop nightcap spot, this downtown watering hole dishes out no-frills drinks with old-school service. A cozy, cash-only dive with a seriously fun jukebox. 266 Pearl St., Monterey. (831) 375-0655
Alvarado Street Brewery
The mix of chef, brewmaster and design give it the feel of a big-city trendsetter, but it also features a beer garden out back. The beer menu is ever-changing, but always includes gold medal-winners, and the easy-drinking lager Monterey Beer. 426 Alvarado St., Monterey, (831) 655-2337, asb.beer
Bayside Bar and Lounge
It’s easy to focus on the view – sweeping windows open onto the beach and Monterey Bay – but don’t forget to pay attention to the cocktail menu. Draft beers and wines by the glass, too. In the Monterey Tides Hotel. 2600 Sand Dunes Drive, Monterey. (831) 394-3321, montereytides.com/dining
Bon Ton L’Roy’s Lighthouse Smokehouse
It’s a unique restaurant, but there is a small bar in the back and the place often schedules live music. 794 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 375-6958
Britannia Arms
This downtown spot serves up a traditional Brit pub/Yank bar menu, domestic and imported beers, liquor, flat-screens and a giant projector for all manner of sports. 444 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 656-9543, britanniaarmsofmonterey.com
Bulldog Sports Pub
A little bit British neighborhood pub, a lot American sports bar. There are big screens on every wall, so you won’t miss any of the action and a mixologist to craft clever cocktails. But there’s fish and chips on the menu and ales on tap, too. 611 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 658-0686, bulldogsportspub.com
Cibo Ristorante Italiano
Cibo is a fave for the upscale downtown crowd. After dinner, it evolves into a lively jazz nightclub. Great happy hour too. 301 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 649-8151, cibo.com
Crown & Anchor British Pub
This nautical-themed pub pours a rotating roster of British and Scottish ales on draught and single malt scotches, alongside hearty British fare. 150 W. Franklin St., Monterey. (831) 649-6496, crownandanchor.net
Duffy’s Tavern
An out-of-the-way neighborhood spot that serves up beer, wine and pub fare, as well that rare in-the-know feeling. This is an old-school, no-frills, friendly spot for a burger and a beer. 282 High St., Monterey. (831) 644-9811
Dust Bowl Brewing Company
The long benches on the back patio invite groups big or small to sample a range of beers, order from the adjacent taco truck if it’s on hand or try your hand at cornhole. Doggie friends welcome in the outdoor area, as well. 290 Figueroa St. (adjacent to Rec Trail), Monterey. (831) 641-7002, dustbowlbrewing.com
Easy Street Billiards
This local billiards institution has hosted amateur drop-in, handicapped, 9-ball tournaments every Thursday night since opening in 1999. 511 Tyler St., Monterey. (831) 333-0825
Fieldwork Brewing Company
This outdoor-only beer garden is a locals gathering place that’s particularly nice on a sunny afternoon, or post up next to a fire pit on a chilly night. The beer list is always changing, and tasters are available if you want to try them all. Bring your dog and bring your own food. 560 Munras Ave., Monterey. (831) 324-0658, fieldworkbrewing.com/monterey
Hula’s Island Grill
Hula’s happy hour happens each day of the week, but it lasts all night on Tiki Tuesdays. So the island appetizers and the creatively named tropical drinks boast great value. There’s a second bar out back in a lively courtyard. 622 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 655-4852, hulastiki.com
Jacks Monterey
Some of the city’s best craft cocktails include the house’s barrel-aged concoctions served to guests at the polished stone bar. The atrium patio adds to the seating options. Portola Hotel, 2 Portola Plaza, Monterey. (831) 649-7830, jacksatportola.com
Kona Steak & Seafood
The popular restaurant’s equally popular bar (“the zen den”) makes tiki glasses, island cocktails like The Big Kahuna truly fun – and enjoyable. But here’s the cool bit: It’s not a bar that falls prey to a theme, it’s just a really great bar with an island vibe. 1200 Del Monte Place, Monterey. (831) 920-2911, konamonterey.com
London Bridge Pub
Outside, sit on the heated patio and take in the sea air. Inside, select from beers on tap, pub fare (or both). Yeah, you can do that outside, too. At Municipal Wharf #2. 256 Figueroa St. Monterey. (831) 372-0581, lbpmonterey.com
Melville Tavern
A casual tavern atmosphere with plenty of beer and wine (and better-than-pub fare) makes this a locals’ favorite. 484 Washington St., Monterey. (831) 643-9525, melvilletav.com
Monterey Cookhouse
Given the name and location, you might not expect Monterey Cookhouse to house a smart cocktail bar. But it does. There’s also a dog-friendly patio and a diverse food menu. 2149 N. Fremont St., Monterey. (831) 642-9900, montereycookhouse.com
Montrio
Yes, it’s a busy restaurant with a tiny bar. But if you can score a seat… well, let’s just say they make some of the area’s most original and worthy cocktails. The mixologist values balance, with each flavor playing a role. And guess what? There’s another bar upstairs. 414 Calle Principal, Monterey. (831) 648-8880, montrio.com
Pearl Hour
One of the Monterey Peninsula’s hottest cocktail bars, Pearl Hour serves up a menu of creative, hand-crafted cocktails on a cozy back patio setting in New Monterey or indoors next to a stage that hosts some high-energy live acts, mixed in with dance performances, jazz and DJs. 214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 657-9447, pearlhour.com
Peter B’s Brewpub
The brew team has been working magic with classic beer styles and more inventive takes. So you come for the beer (and sports on TV). But the menu may keep you in place. Portola Hotel and Spa, 2 Portola Plaza, Monterey. (831) 649-2699, portolahotel.com
Rockfish Harbor Grill
Daily drink specials plus flights of tequila and mezcal are a good start. But there’s also a good list of classic cocktails and specialty drinks. Beer and wine, too. Fisherman’s Wharf #1, Monterey. (831) 324-4375, rockfishmonterey.com
Savvy
If Prohibition had passed today, Savvy is the sort of speakeasy that would fill the cocktail void. You want in? Go to the website and click for the password. And you will want in, for the barrel-aged cocktails poured from Mason jars and for the music. Dress to impress, no tees allowed. 420 Tyler St., Monterey. (831) 920-2518
Sardine Factory
This historic landmark, with couches, cozy corners and piano bar has a separate bar menu to go with classic cocktails or one of the strongest wine cellars on the Central Coast. This is a place to order a martini. Old-school cool. 701 Wave St., Monterey. (831) 373-3775, sardinefactory.com
Schooners
The hotel restaurant also features a cocktail bar that almost demands a crystal martini or old-school sipper be placed in front of you. Great views, but you might be focused on the cocktail. Inside Monterey Plaza Hotel. 400 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 372-2628, schoonersmonterey.com
Sea Root
Sea Root’s bar is a cocktail island paradise between the lobby and restaurant of the same name in the Monterey Hyatt Regency. The mixologist here is clever, the bar bites come from a solid kitchen and the happy hour offers one of the best deals on the Peninsula. 1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey. (831) 657-6675, hyatt.com
Segovia’s
Monterey’s last dive bar standing doesn’t have any windows, there’s a private smoking patio out back and the bartenders don’t take credit cards. Or guff. 650 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 718-8932
Sly’s Refueling Station
There’s no other spot in Monterey, or the Central Coast, that has delivered free nightly music as long as Sly’s. Look for signs reading Sly McFly’s. 700-A Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 649-8050, slymcflys.com
Stokes Adobe
The restaurant devotes a comfortable space for a stand-alone bar that is one of the city’s best, thanks to a team of creative mixologists. It is set in a historic adobe built in 1833 and a past so sketchy there are said to be ghosts. There’s also a great patio. 500 Hartnell St., Monterey. (831) 264-8775, stokesadobe.com
The C Bar + Restaurant
It’s what you get when an upscale bar meets priceless waterfront views, enjoyed from both indoor and outdoor seating. Valet parking available. In the InterContinental The Clement hotel. 750 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 375-4800, thecrestaurant-monterey.com
Turn 12 Bar & Grill
This love letter to Laguna Seca styles a 50-foot pewter bar top and a grid of vintage photos to go with a lineup of draft beers and drinks. 400 Tyler St., Monterey. (831) 372-8876, turn12barandgrill.com
Woody’s at the Airport
That locals frequent the airport bar tells you everything you need to know. It’s not just for travelers, but a destination for a drink or a meal, and a place to watch a game – or planes taking off. Inside Monterey Regional Airport, 200 Fred Kane Drive, Monterey. (831) 373-1232, woodysmontereyairport.com
LIQUOR STORES
- Clay’s Liquor | Formerly the much-loved Bottles n Bins, Clay’s Liquor is the second location of a Salinas store that has been a go-to for 50 years. 898 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 375-5488
- The Whisky Club | You name it, they likely have it. The Whisky Club stocks rarities and collector whiskeys, as well as more approachable bottles from all around the world. The owner is like an encyclopedia of malt. Tasting events are held on a regular basis and a bar is set to open. 425 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 241-6713, twc11.com
North County
101 Wine Press
Come for the local wines by the glass or a draft beer, stay for the barbecue – and the energetic vibes that make this place always lively. 8049 San Miguel Road, Prunedale. (831) 272-3025, 101winepress.com
Aromas Grill
This is a full restaurant with excellent food, but you can also keep it simple and pull up a seat at the bar, order a beer and watch news or sports on TV or chat with locals. 304 Carpinteria Road, Aromas. (831) 726-9999, aromasgrill.com
Haute Enchilada Cafe
It’s a cafe, a gallery, a social club with group events and a place to hang out, eat sustainably and sip on a Mezzy Rita or two. Or a Haute Rita. Yes, you can also have a regular margarita. 7902 Moss Landing Road, Moss Landing. (831) 633-5843, hauteenchilada.com
Moss Landing Inn
The ceiling is coated with dollar bills and the whiskey flows generously. Expect Moss Landing characters and interesting conversation. 7902 Highway 1, Moss Landing. (831) 633-9803
Pacific Grove
California Seltzer Company
You can order pizza and beer – craft beer – at this new-for-2022 space. But why not pizza and seltzer? They serve a line of craft hard seltzers with flavors like hibiscus lime and berry rush. Wine and small bites, too. 631 Ocean View Blvd., Pacific Grove. californiaseltzerco.com
Monarch Pub & Restaurant
A popular location on Lighthouse in downtown Pacific Grove that became downtown’s first such establishment when it opened, pouring beers and shaking cocktails in a city that was dry for much of its history. 617 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 324-4987
The Grill at Point Pinos
This is a destination for golfers but also for locals because you can get a beer or classic cocktail or be adventurous and take advantage of their innovative mixology. A bar bites menu is available. 79 Asilomar Blvd., Pacific Grove. (831) 582-8919, grillatpointpinos.com
LIQUOR STORES
- Drinkies Liquor | They have a nice selection of anything you might want when it comes to alcohol. And the owners keep prices fair. 192 Country Club Gate Center, Pacific Grove. (831) 915-4451, drinkies.net
- Pacific Grove Bottle Shop | Searching for craft beer? This is the place to go. There’s also a wine bar and a handy spirits section. Located in the Fairway Shopping Center. 1112 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 372-6091, pgbottleshop.com
Pebble Beach
Hay’s Place
One could easily argue that Hay’s Place features the coolest patio seating in the county. It sits on Pebble Beach’s par-3 course with an impressive view, fire pits, and indoor-outdoor bar – in fact, the entire restaurant can be opened to the outside. Solid cocktails, too. 3253 Stevenson Drive, Pebble Beach. (800) 877-0597, pebblebeach.com
Sticks
Yes, Pebble Beach has a sports bar, with a classic menu, plenty of beers on offer and lots of TVs to catch the big game in a casual setting. 2700 17-Mile Drive, Pebble Beach. (831) 647-7470, pebblebeach.com
The Lobby Lounge
This spot is most famous for its sunset bagpiper and extraordinary views of Spanish Bay, but don’t overlook the local beers on tap and local wines that are featured on a lengthy wine list, alongside cocktails and bites from the adjacent Roy’s. 2700 17-Mile Drive (The Inn at Spanish Bay), Pebble Beach. (831) 647-7500, pebblebeach.com
The Tap Room
The Tap Room is a casual and classy spot that offers fun with whiskey, a generous beer selection and views of the putting greens and ocean. 1700 17-Mile Drive, Pebble Beach. (831) 625-8535, pebblebeach.com
Salinas
Altura Lounge & Bistro
New for 2023, a craft cocktail lounge in downtown Salinas. The place has a relaxing vibe and pours well-considered drinks alongisde hearty Italian fare. 66 W. Alisal St., Salinas
Alvarado on Main
See listing under Monterey. 301 Main St., Salinas. (831) 356-0219, asb.beer
Alvarado Street Brewery Taproom
See listing under Monterey. 1315 Dayton St. Suite E, Salinas. (831) 800-3332, asb.beer
Brew N Krew Ale House
A brewery with a beer garden, how cool is that? Well, the drinks can be as colorful as the decor, which is why it is popular with the selfie crowd. 155 Main St., Salinas. (831) 676-6533, brew-n-krew.com
Casa Sorrento
It’s a quaint pizzeria by day, but when night rolls around, Casa Sorrento is host to a variety of music. It’s arguably the liveliest venue in the city. 393 Salinas St., Salinas. (831) 757-2720, casasorrento.com
Dubber’s Bar and Grill
This sports bar is located in a Victorian bank building, and the air is sweet nostalgia: vintage sports memorabilia fills the space. The food may distract from the large screens broadcasting games. 172 Main St., Salinas. (831) 676-0256
Elli’s Great American Restaurant
This beloved locals hangout goes big on hospitality, and big on the pours. Besides generous servings of apps, they have an entire cocktail section dedicated to 22-ounce beverages. 1250 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 759-8455, ellisgreatamericanrestaurant.com
Farmers Union Pour House
Perhaps the hippest joint in Salinas, this beer-and-wine bar in Oldtown boasts a slick interior that oozes with historic chic. With a large, ever-rotating selection of craft beers and fine wines, and a gathering place for locals. 217 Main St., Salinas. (831) 975-4890
La Cantina Brewing Company
Food, wine and a lineup of craft beers. The brewmaster has an affinity for pilsners, IPAs, exotic fruit beers and clever twists on the milk stout. There are also colorful margaritas. 165 Main St., Salinas. (831) 251-4134
Last Call Bar & Grill
A handsome space for a few enjoyable drinks. They also host DJs. 9 E. San Luis St., Salinas. (831) 208-6576
Stonies Taphouse & Bistro
Stonies rotates craft beers through its 24 taps, so there’s plenty to choose from. And if you don’t know what you want, they offer beer flights. Not bad to go along with barbecue. 1366 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 202-0632, stoniestaphouse.com
XL Public House
This neighborhood watering hole is known for giving back to the community, and also for some strong and flavorful beers. They’ve also got a beer garden that hosts events like paint-and-sip, standup comedy or just plain old beer drinking. 127 Main St., Salinas. (831) 800-7625
Sand City / Seaside
Cuz’s Sportsman’s Club
This no-fuss dive is all about the basics – plus a popcorn machine, darts and pool tables. It’s popular no matter the time of day. 594 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 394-2666
Deja Blue
There’s a constant lineup of music at this bar and nightclub, with live jazz on Wednesdays, karaoke on Thursdays, an R&B DJ on Fridays, blues on Saturdays and reggae on Sundays. You can also order classic cocktails and classic soul food. 500 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 383-2553, dejabluerestaurant.com
Lynn’s Arcade
A subhead is in order here: A Pinball Parlor and Can Slingery. And no, they don’t throw cans your way, but they stock a rotating selection of beer – and non-alcoholic drinks; Lynn’s caters to all ages. There’s a fee to enter, but all games are free to play once you’re in. 1760 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 641-7173, lynnsarcade.com
Other Brother Beer Co.
This airy taproom quickly became a locals watering hole and hangout spot after opening in 2019, and recently added a mini-mart to shop for retail goods including beer, olive oil, baked goods and more. The beers are award winners. 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com
Post No Bills
A place for high-quality (and hard-to-find) craft beer; buy it by the pint or by the bottle, drink it there amid the industrial decor and ample natural light, or take it home with you. It’s a locals gathering place for draft beers, sipped amid the industrial decor. 600 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. (831) 324-4667, postnobills.net
South County
The Cork & Plough
While the kitchen concentrates on local and seasonal, the bar tends toward edgy. Yes, they serve beers, wines by the glass and traditional cocktails, too. House-made sodas, as well. 200 Broadway St., King City. (831) 386-9491, thecorkandplough.com
Fourth Street Tap House
The guiding philosophy here is all about great craft beer, but there’s more than that – great food courtesy of a range of partnering food trucks, a community gathering spot, and a beer garden with sports on TV. 25 4th St., Gonzales. 675-5095, fourthstreettaphouse.com
Pozzi’s Stampede
A proper saloon is a requirement for South Monterey County, and you’ll find it in downtown King City. 207 Broadway St., King City. (831) 385-3425
