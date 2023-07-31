Calendar
Monterey Bay F.C.
March-October, 2023
Monterey Bay F.C. is part of the USL Championship, the second tier of professional soccer in the U.S. They play a counterattacking style with a rugged back line. Watch from the stands or the beer garden in a stadium on the CSU Monterey Bay campus. Cardinale Stadium, 4111 2nd Ave., Seaside. (831) 324-2560, montereybayfc.com
Monterey Amberjacks
May-July, 2023
Minor league baseball in friendly confines, with a beer vendor and hot dog stand. What more do you need? The Amberjacks play in the independent Pecos League. Sollecito Ballpark, 851 Pearl St., Monterey. montereyamberjacks.com
MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest
July 7-9 2023
This event promises speed as well as family fun. Watch the top motorcycle racers in the country tear around Laguna Seca’s turns, and keep the kids entertained with carnival games on the sidelines. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas. (831) 242-8200, weathertechraceway.com
Monterey Beer Festival
July 8, 2023
Dozens of craft breweries, each bringing several of their signature beers, all packed into one afternoon. It’s a lot to ask of a beer aficionado. In fact, it’s unlikely anyone can sample the 80 or so different brews on tap. Besides, there are distractions, like live music and food vendors. Monterey County Fair and Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. (831) 372-5863, montereybeerfestival.com
AHRMA Classic MotoFest of Monterey
July 14-16, 2023
The AHRMA Classic MotoFest celebrates vintage motorcycles, with road racing, trials competitions, flat track and motocross racing taking place all in one weekend. There will also be a swap meet and a bike show at this family-friendly event. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas. (831) 242-8200, weathertechraceway.com
Carmel Bach Festival
July 15-29, 2023
This annual festival celebrates 17th-century composer Johann Sebastian Bach (and beyond) and it is now in its 86th season. It all happens at the Sunset Center in Carmel and various other nearby venues, subject to their availability. (831) 624-1521, bachfestival.org
California Rodeo Salinas
July 20-23, 2023
The California Rodeo Salinas features four action-packed days of bull riding, team roping, steer wrestling and more await. The rodeo is a PRCA event, so that means the top cowboys and cowgirls will compete. Plus there’s music, a carnival, a saloon and a lot more. Salinas Sports Complex, 1034 N. Main St., Salinas. (800) 549-4989, carodeo.com
Sand City Criterium
July 23, 2023
Bike racing’s version of NASCAR on the streets of Sand City – fast, wheel-to-wheel and challenging, with 10 turns and a field so deep the pros must run qualifying heats. Pedal power all day, with food, music and plenty of beer to go along. The start/finish line is at 615 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. bikereg.com
Salinas Valley Food and Wine
Aug. 5, 2023
The largest city in the Salad Bowl of the World celebrates the range of vegetables – and fruits (think wine) – that grow abundantly throughout the Salinas Valley and power the local economy during this annual event. Oldtown Salinas. salinasvalleyfoodandwine.com
Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and Car Week
Aug. 11-20, 2023
The world’s finest cars make for a bucket list event. Attendees can expect to see a juried lineup of beautiful and important cars at the Concours (also see and be seen by collecting’s who’s who). But there are modern supercars, classic muscle and so much more at events during the week. And bid on some one-of-a-kind beauties at auctions. The unusual Corkscrew Hillclimb caps off the week. The main event – the Concours d’Elegance – takes place Sunday, Aug. 20. Various locations. (831) 622-1700, pebblebeachconcours.net
Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion
Aug. 16-19, 2023
This event brings historic race cars to the track at Laguna Seca as part of the broader Car Week happenings. Cars from the early 1900s to recent Formula 1 winners and everything in between take laps. Famous drivers appear, too. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas. (831) 242-8200, weathertechraceway.com
West End Celebration
Aug. 26-27, 2023
Expect to see a whole host of artists and artisans in the performing arts, visual arts, live music on multiple stages and more at this big, fun block party. This dynamic festival is a little bit different every year as it celebrates whatever local artists are making. Throughout Sand City. westendcelebration.com
Monterey County Fair
Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2023
Carnival rides – lots of them. Wild fair food, and not just on a stick. Tours of the livestock competitions. Live music. It’s all on display at the county fair, an annual staple of summertime fun for the whole family. Monterey County Fair and Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. (831) 372-5863, montereycountyfair.com
Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
Sept. 8-10, 2023
The Firestone Grand Prix wraps up the IndyCar season, so the championship will be on the line for the likes of Scott Dixon, Pato O’Ward, Colton Herta, Josef Newgarden and all the other stars of America’s top open wheel series. Indy race cars twisting through The Corkscrew? How could anything be better? WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas. (831) 242-8200, weathertechraceway.com
Northern California Renaissance Faire
Weekends Sept. 16-Oct. 23, 2023
For most people living in England’s Medieval era, life was a cycle of disease, famine and violence. Sixteenth-century humans eased the horrors of their age by partaking in the pleasures of pints of ale, songs telling tales and observing bloodsport. The Ren Faire presents a chance to time travel, minus the suffering. Casa de Fruta, Highway 152, Hollister. norcalrenfaire.com
Monterey Jazz Festival
Sept. 22-24, 2023
MJF celebrates 65 years strong this September. The bill boasts 51 acts, highlighted with some of the genre’s most recognizable names. Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, Dianne Reeves, Snarky Puppy, Samara Joy, Jamie Cullum, Terri Lyne Carrington and Terence Blanchard are just some of the big names coming to perform. Monterey County Fair and Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. (831) 373-3366, montereyjazzfestival.org
Rennsport Reunion
Sept. 28-Oct. 1, 2023
All things Porsche packed into an event unlike any other. Rennsport is an auto show, auto race, family fair, food and wine festival, seminar and gala all at once. The gathering of enthusiasts, legendary drivers and Porsche executives and interested people is the largest in the world. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas. (831) 242-8200, porscherennsportreunion.com
Monterey County Artists Open Studio Tour
Weekends Sept. 30-Oct. 8, 2023
This is an annual opportunity to see local art and also meet the artists and see where their creative process happens. Artists open their studios and exhibition spaces, welcoming guests for this self-guided tour showcasing the range of work that can be found all over Monterey County. It all takes place over two weekends in October – artists choose which weekend (or both) to participate in. Various locations. artshabitat.org
California International Airshow
Oct. 7-8, 2023
Aerial acrobatic teams and modern high-tech aircraft spin and glide through the sky as the audience looks up in amazement from the ground. The spectacle is back for its 42nd year, with a show by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds Military Jet Team as well as the USAF Thunderbirds. Salinas Municipal Airport, 30 Mortensen Ave., Salinas. (844) 647-7469, salinasairshow.com
we. Mural Festival
Oct. TBD, 2023
Sand City has long been a destination for artists looking for studio space. Since 2020 with the launch of this annual festival, it’s also become a destination for muralists. Watch them in action as they transform blank walls into a canvas. Throughout Sand City. wecreateart.co.
Tor House Fall Festival
October 13-15, 2023
The five-story stone tower that poet Robinson Jeffers built for his wife as a gift is normally accessible only by guided tours on Saturdays. But it opens up for an annual fall festival and is accompanied by events like beach picnics, poetry readings at sunset, live music and academic presentations on Jeffers’ work – a peek into Carmel’s bohemian past. Various venues in Carmel. (831) 624-1813, torhouse.org
Rebels & Renegades Music Festival
Oct. 6-8, 2023
Three days of left-of-center country, folk, roots – well, Rolling Stone praised the event as a “no genres allowed” spirit. This year’s lineup includes the likes of Turnpike Troubadors, Whiskey Myers, Wilco and Shakey Graves. But there are dozens of bands lined up. Monterey County Fair & Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. (831) 372-5863, rebelsandrenegadesfest.com
Greenfield Harvest Festival
October 15, 2023
First Night Monterey and Greenfield Cultural Arts Center celebrate the end of the harvest season with a family-friendly outdoor event in downtown Greenfield. It starts with a small procession followed by music, dances and art activities. The event is free to attend and features dozens of food and craft vendors. (831) 373-4778, greenfieldartscenter.org
Big Sur Food and Wine Festival
Nov. 2-4, 2023
Big Sur Food and Wine is a celebration of local flavor, hospitality and personalities – and it is rightfully popular. Keep an eye on the website, or sign up for email updates, to hear when tickets become available. Venues throughout Big Sur. (831) 596-8105, bigsurfoodandwine.org
Christmas in the Adobes
Dec. 8-9, 2023
More than 20 historic downtown Monterey adobes, adorned in colorful lights and seasonal decorations, are open for festive evenings filled with music, and actors portraying the people who historically occupied Monterey when it served as the Mexican capital of the Alta California territory, as part of an event that’s been going on for three decades. This is a festive walking tour of downtown Monterey’s history by way of often-closed buildings, plus live dance and musical performances. Various locations in Monterey. (831) 649-7111, mshpa.org
First Night Monterey
Dec. 31, 2023
First Night Monterey is back with its signature family-friendly celebration with tons of live music and a festive vibe. This alcohol-free (but plenty celebratory) New Year’s tradition goes on rain or shine, with interactive art, music, dance and more happening both indoors and outdoors. Various venues in downtown Monterey. (831) 373-4778, firstnightmonterey.org
Big Sur Foragers Festival
January 19-21, 2024
This event is a celebration of the culinary delights of mushrooms – and includes events like a “Fungus Face-off,” during which chefs compete for the best foraged dish, and more. Various locations. (831) 667-2580, bigsurforagersfestival.org
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February TBD, 2024
The Pro-Am was started by entertainment icon Bing Crosby in 1937; fittingly enough, the tour continues to be played by some of today’s top celebs. Rapper ScHoolboy Q has played. Bill Murray and Tony Romo rank among the regulars teeing off. On the professional side, golf’s biggest names compete to win the coveted title. This year it’s a PGA Tour designated event. At Pebble Beach golf courses. (831) 649-1533, attpbgolf.com
Whalefest Monterey
April 13-14, 2024
This event dedicated to the wonderful whale celebrates marine life, explores environmental issues and more. Expect to hear from leading marine experts and enjoy interactive exhibits and activities – the festival’s signature blend of science and fun. Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. montereywharf.com
Life Time Sea Otter Classic
April 18-21, 2024
This celebration of all things cycling includes a little bit of something for everyone, from professionals to the kids. Watch the races, then head to the expo for food, drinks, the latest and greatest in bicycles and gear, and the chance to meet your favorite athlete. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas. (800) 218-8411, seaotterclassic.com
Trans Am Speedfest
April-May TBD, 2024
The muscle cars of the Trans Am series are meant for WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Mustangs, Camaros, Challengers and other high-horsepower beasts are on track for two days of racing in anger. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas. (831) 242-8200, weathertechraceway.com
Big Sur International Marathon
April 28, 2024
A marathon is a marathon, except when it’s the Big Sur Marathon. Start training now in preparation for one of the most iconic and stunning running routes along the edge of the continent. Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 625-6226, bigsurmarathon.org
Motul Course de Monterey
May TBD, 2024
It’s IMSA racing. Hot Porsches, Ferraris, Mustangs, Mercedes and more. Prototypes – the most sophisticated and powerful sports cars – as well, all on the track at the same time. It’s a lot of action. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas. (831) 242-8200, weathertechraceway.com
The Quail Motorcycle Gathering
May TBD, 2024
A lifestyle event as much as a concours, the gathering brings rare, classic and desired motorcycles, along with enthusiasts and anyone else, together for one day. Fine wines, food fit for white tablecloths, demonstrations and a lot of fun for all, even if you prefer four wheels. The Quail Lodge and Golf Club, 8000 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel. (831) 620-8879, peninsula.com
Good Old Days
May 4-5, 2024
This free-admission street festival overflows with bands and other performers across several stages, with arts and crafts, carnvial rides, plus food vendors to keep everyone fueled in a celebration of “America’s Last Hometown.” Lighthouse Avenue, downtown Pacific Grove. (831) 373-3304, pacificgrove.org
Hipnic
May TBD, 2024
Billed as three days of music and camping, this annual music festival expands on folk and brings the top performers from around the world to the redwoods of Big Sur. And the event sells out – quickly – every year. Fernwood Resort, 47200 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2422, fernwoodbigsur.com
Salinas Valley Fair
May TBD, 2024
Come for the animals, stay for the fried foods. Or, come for the carnival rides – your choice. This is classic, family-friendly fun in the heart of the Salad Bowl of the World. Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division St., King City. (831) 385-3243, salinasvalleyfair.com
California Roots Music & Art Festival
May 24-26 2024
Cali Roots is reportedly the largest festival of its kind in the world – and it certainly draws in the best reggae, rock and hip-hop talent in the world. But what makes it special, fans say, is the whole vibe. Monterey County Fair and Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. californiarootsfestival.com
Artichoke Festival
June TBD, 2024
It’s a beautiful vegetable, worthy of its own dedicated festival, featuring creative takes by chefs, plus live music and wine tasting. Monterey County Fair and Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. (831) 633-2465, artichokefestival.org
Monster Jam
June TBD, 2024
Monster trucks bear names like Grave Digger, Megalodon and Zombie because they are capable of wild, unearthly feats. These beasts can balance delicately while clawing the earth. A pit party allows fans to get close before the action starts. Salinas Sports Complex, 1034 N. Main St., Salinas. (831) 775-3100, monsterjam.com
