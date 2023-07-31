Cannabis
California has long been at the forefront of cannabis, from cultivation to consumption – even before sales of recreational cannabis became legal for the 21-and-up crowd in 2018. Cannabis tourists will find dispensaries in Monterey County stocked for all interests. Whether you’re looking for a gram of good flower, a potent edible, an ointment to alleviate the pain, an infused beverage to go with dinner or you are looking for some direction, you’ll find it all. And if you are in need of information, the budtenders here are knowledgeable about all strains and uses.
Carmel
Big Sur Canna+Botanicals
It’s as extravagant as a dispensary is expected to be in Carmel. The waiting room is finely furnished with what the staff describe as an “Industrial Cabin” theme, with wood grain tables. Once inside, browse an inventory of high-end cannabis products like THC mints and organic edibles. But this dispensary’s charm transcends its poshness and lies in its attentive staff eager to educate new and senior cannabis users and everyone in between. 26352 Carmel Rancho Lane, Carmel. (831) 250-7756, bigsurcannabotanicals.com
Synchronicity Holistic
This elevated dispensary, with its sleek, elegant interior, seeks to promote the medical uses and benefits of cannabis to newcomers young and old. Their staff of experts includes a longtime pharmacist and registered nurses, and both their facility and website contain a wealth of educational material on cannabis wellness. Alongside their medical-grade supply, Synchronicity also offers recreational products, including a hearty range of high-end edibles like flavored chocolates and sativa tonics. 26390 Carmel Rancho Lane, Suite 4, Carmel. (831) 624-9042, synchronicityholistic.com
Carmel Valley
Joint Venture
While not a large shop, Joint Venture offers great variety – with new items cycling through regularly. Expect to find what you are looking for, whether pre-rolls or cartridges, edibles or flowers. The folks at Joint Venture are not afraid of exotic flavors. There are daily deals, and the budtenders have honed their customer service skills. Opened in 2023, the shop became instantly popular. 27280 Dorris Drive, Carmel. (831) 609-4202, jointventure-cv.com
Del Rey Oaks
Del Rey Farms
Known as the “home of the $15 eighth” specials, with an ever-rotating selection of reasonably priced bud, Del Rey Farms markets over 20 different strains (some of which are shared by their Salinas sister dispensary, Valley Farms). Besides their impressive volume of flower, they’ve also got a strong selection of extracts, pre-rolls, edibles, tinctures and CBD topicals, and excellent customer service to help you sort through it all. 800 Portola Drive, Del Rey Oaks. (831) 393-2500, enjoythefarm.com
Marina
Catalyst
With a motto of #WeedForThePeople, Catalyst in Marina has a staff full of knowledgeable budtenders. With a menu as robust as their featured flower, edibles, tinctures, concentrates, vapes and more, their help is key. Be sure to ask your budtender about new drops, deals, or specials. If you know what you want, you can order online and pick up at the dispensary for prompt service. 3100 Del Monte Blvd., Marina. (831) 747-1452, catalyst-cannabis.com/marina-dispensary
Element 7
Marina took a little longer than some other Monterey County cities to open cannabis dispensaries, but it was worth the wait. Element 7 offers craft, premium and value-driven cannabis. Sign up for their VIP customer loyalty program and enjoy even more perks. Knowledgeable staff can help you select the right products, or order online and pick up curbside. 234 Reservation Road, Marina. (831) 324-4024, e7ca.com
STIIIZY
One of the fastest-growing cannabis companies in the U.S., STIIIZY products are available at most dispensaries in the area. Skip the middleman and head on over to the STIIIZY shop and get the goods for lower prices when you buy direct from the source. The dispensary has beautiful, large-format, image-wrapped walls and a welcoming staff. WIth weekly deals, a referral program and accrual of customer loyalty points, regularly low prices drop even lower. 3170 Del Monte Blvd., Marina. (831) 201-1795, stiiizy.com
Monterey
Monterey Holistic Health
The county’s only strictly-CBD dispensary aims to alleviate an array of ailments rather than getting you laughably high. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive compound of cannabis. Experts recommend CBD for a range of health and mood benefits, for everything from reducing symptoms of anxiety to treating arthritis and asthma, and much more. 623 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 583-5122, montereyholistichealth.com
North County
East of Eden
The Salinas-born dispensary’s second location brings the original East of Eden experience to Moss Landing: same accommodating staff, same convenient ordering, same broad range of product. The only difference lies in their flower and concentrates, which shift according to demand – while indica is generally more popular in Salinas, this location currently stocks more sativa strains. 8022 Moss Landing Road, Moss Landing. (831) 350-4420, eastofedencannabisco.com
The Hook Outlet
Retail shoppers know outlet stores offer the best prices, and The Hook Outlet does just that for cannabis products. Top-shelf strains that might set you back $65 at other stores can be found at The Hook for $45 and under. The shopping experience is fun, too; the store has a retro vibe and is intended to elicit joy and groovy times, much like the products they sell. 11 Hangar Way, Watsonville. (831) 288-0244, hookoutlet.com
OnePlant
OnePlant boasts a wide selection of products, knowledgeable staff, and a convenient location. OnePlant offers brands you’ll find familiar from other dispensaries and lots of treats you won’t see on other local menus. If you’re shopping in-store, ask your budtender about special daily deals – some of which are actually everyday deals. OnePlant also has a delivery service so you can get the goods without leaving home. 10665 Merritt St., Castroville. (831) 453-7180, oneplant.life
Santa Cruz Naturals
There’s a broad interpretation of holistic at this dispensary, which is guided by principles of doing good for customers (with an emphasis on medicinal benefits), what is good for the environment (they focus on eco-conscious suppliers, represented in their Clean Green certification); and community, by donating to various local nonprofits. The showroom is big (it’s about double the size of SCN’s other location in Aptos) and has hundreds of products on offer; they also deliver. And they’ve been doing it for over a decade. 19 San Juan Road, Royal Oaks. (831) 722-2018, santacruzcannabis.com
White Fire
This new dispensary located in a former Mexican restaurant was designed to be “as airy as an Apple store” and it conveys that sense of scale: In 1,500 square feet they offer some 1,400 products at price points ranging from 5-cent pre-rolls to multi-gram blunts dusted with kief for more discerning smokers. Signage here is bilingual in Spanish and English, and curbside pickup is available. 2329 San Miguel Canyon Road, Prunedale. (831) 586-0168, whitefireexperience.com
Salinas
CannaCruz Collective
It’s no surprise that the most popular seller here is the item that sets CannaCruz apart: its house-grown flower. And that’s the origin story of this dispensary’s expertise, which was a grower and supplier to other dispensaries before they got into the retail side of the business (they now have a second retail location in Santa Cruz, as well). But flower isn’t all that’s on offer – there’s also a range of edibles, extracts, pre-rolls and whatever else you might be looking for. 1156 Abbott St., Salinas. (831) 202-0172, cannacruz.com
East of Eden
This is a hip spot with a vibe that sways between art gallery and industrial chic. The budtenders carry iPads to help navigate you toward the right product. The shop stocks more than 50 different strains, so the help can be appreciated. But there’s convenience, too. East of Eden allows shoppers to order online and then pick up, without the hassle of a wait. (There’s also curbside pickup.) Parent company Grupo Flor also does cultivation and product manufacturing, making this a vertically integrated cannabis experience. 514 Work St., Salinas. (831) 237-7420, eastofedencannabisco.com
Valley Farms
Despite a notable supply of flower (over 150 variations) and a number of other affordable recreational and medical products, Valley Farms’ customer service makes their product easy to navigate. They share half of their 20-plus strains with their Del Rey Oaks-based twin, Del Rey Farms, but here they’ve also got indoor flower, clone plants and merch featuring some of their prominent strains. 1610 Moffett St., Suite A., Salinas. (831) 316-5207, enjoythefarm.com
Seaside
Buddha Love by Plantacea
This spot is known for customer service and the staff’s range of product knowledge on medical hemp-based CBD oils and creams. Their trained cannabis technicians – cannatechs – have worked with thousands of customers. And they can give advice on everything from low-THC gummies for a modest buzz to high-impact infused drinks and treats, as well as classic flower strains. 1717 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 324-4500, plantacea.org
Higher Level Collective
Higher Level’s roots as a medical dispensary are visible in its menu of non-psychoactive CBD items, ranging from tinctures to dog treats. And for recreational users, there’s an abundance of affordable concentrate cartridges and higher-potency edibles not found in other local dispensaries. 1440 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside. (831) 583-8300, hldispensaries.com
Perfect Union
True to their name, this dispensary’s main focus is customer collaboration and appreciation – they believe that the experience of marijuana deserves to be shared. In a similar vein, they also have a history of working with the community, coupling with dozens of organizations to donate money and resources. Perfect Union’s stock leans recreational, with plenty of flower and extract and a varied selection of edibles, but they also stock tinctures and topical products. 840 Broadway Ave., Suite B-4, Seaside. (831) 920-4998, perfect-union.com
Rare Earth
Subtitled “Cannabis for the Connoisseur,” Rare Earth does in fact specialize in connoisseur-grade cannabis – defined as such by a number of factors, including rarity, purity (lack of additives or distillate), quality and flavor of smoke, THC level and more. With a selective assortment of flower, edibles, concentrates and topicals, this dispensary aims to provide specialized knowledge about the highest-grade cannabis California has to offer. 575 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 324-4103, rareearthcannabis.com
The Reef
The Reef is a celebration of recreational marijuana. They offer a long list of flower, edibles, concentrates, pre-rolls, tinctures and even beverages. The Reef holds regular specials and events. Their events allow customers to ask questions of their vendors. And even the exterior is inviting, with a marine mural by a local Seaside artist. 1900 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 900-7333, bodyandmind.com/california/seasidedispensary
Urbn Leaf
Founded in San Diego as a medical-only dispensary, Urbn Leaf now has seven locations across California and stocks a wide range of both recreational and medical product, from compliance-tested cartridges to concentrates to over 250 variations of flower. A self-labeled “Feel-Good Drug Boutique,” this luxury dispensary employs knowledgeable and friendly consultants to help novices and veterans alike navigate their supply. 680 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 233-3422, urbnleaf.com
Delivery Services
Nu-Cannabis
Seaside-born owner/operator of Nu-Cannabis Jack Montgomery developed a successful delivery service in the San Francisco Bay Area and has brought it back down the coast for his home community to enjoy. Specializing in the latest, most innovative strains from the Bay Area and beyond, this prompt delivery service has an easy-to-navigate online menu and helpful staff answering the phones expertly recommend which products may be right for you. Offerings range from flower to body butters and bath salts to edibles, including salsas. (831) 383-2057, nu-cannabis.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.