Golf
Pebble Beach. There could be nothing more to say. When you play the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links you are in the shadow of Palmer, Nicklaus, Woods, Watson, Bing Crosby and Babe Didrikson Zaharias. But there’s much more storied golf in Monterey County. The Del Monte Golf Course in Monterey is the oldest continuously operated course west of the Mississippi. Spyglass Hill in Pebble Beach vexes even the top tour professionals. The PGA puts would-be tour pros through the wringer at Bayonet in Seaside to qualify for their card. Even fun spots like The Hay – a par-3 in Pebble Beach designed by Tiger Woods – can be challenging. There are some friendlier locations across the county, too. And we do not list, on these pages, the exclusive private clubs – many of which are also on golfer bucket lists. However, whether they are laden with double bogeys or reachable for the average player, many of the county’s courses share one trait. The views can be breathtaking. For all these reasons, this area has been a golf destination for well over a century.
CARMEL VALLEY
Carmel Valley Ranch
Semi-Private
This renovated course meanders along the Carmel River and climbs through forested elevations, offering stunning panoramas, fog-free weather and glimpses of local wildlife. Carts required (you’ll see why). 6,117 yards. Designed by Pete Dye. Open to members of any private club. Full-service restaurants (outdoor and indoor seating), driving range. 1 Old Ranch Road, Carmel. (831) 620-6406, carmelvalleyranch.com
Quail Lodge & Golf Club
Semi-Private
This course wanders along the lush banks of the Carmel River, where fast greens, blue-sky summer days, sunny meadows and numerous lakes combine to create an alluring golf setting. The course isn’t as difficult as some others in the region, but watch out for the water hazards. 6,500 yards. Original design by Robert Muir Graves. Updated design by Todd Eckenrode. Full-service restaurant and bar (outdoor and indoor seating), driving range. 8205 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel Valley. (831) 620-8808, quaillodge.com
MONTEREY
Del Monte Golf Course
Public
The Monterey Peninsula is home to a rich golfing tradition, and this is where it all started back in 1897. And thanks to thrifty dusk and member rates, you don’t have to be rich to play. Old Del Monte may also have been the first in the world to feature green fairways year-round and is also the oldest running golf course west of the Mississippi. A pretty course, and more forgiving than most, it is the cheapest of the Pebble Beach Resorts courses. 6,365 yards. Designed by Charles Maud. Restaurant and bar (outdoor and limited indoor seating). 1300 Sylvan Road, Monterey. (831) 373-2700, pebblebeach.com
Laguna Seca Golf Ranch
Public
A challenging course and a locals’ favorite noted for its majestic oaks, numerous bunkers, elevation changes and elevated tees. Its warm inland microclimate inspires locals to call it “the sunshine course.” Robert Trent Jones Jr. and Sr. teamed up to design Laguna Seca and – unfortunately for hackers – a tough 15th hole featuring two water hazards that demand a technical drive and a couple of long irons just to hit the dance floor. 6,226 yards, par-71. Restaurant, snack bar. Natural grass practice range. 10520 York Road, off Highway 68, Monterey. (831) 373-3701, lagunasecagolf.com
Monterey Pines Golf Course
Public
Located next to the Monterey County Fairgrounds, the remodeled Monterey Pines features wide fairways, a sprinkling of trees, four small lakes and very affordable greens fees. Manageable par-4s and unique par-3s provide scoring opps for skilled players and comfortable space for beginners to get swinging. Locals refer to this one-time military course simply as “The Pines.” 5,856 yards. Driving range. 350 Fairground Road at Garden Road, Monterey. (831) 656-2167, montereypeninsulagolf.com
PACIFIC GROVE
Pacific Grove Golf Links
Public
Local golf patriarch Sam Morse sold this spectacular piece of real estate for close to nothing, strongly suggesting someone develop a golf course on it. Pacific Grove followed Morse’s advice, and the result is a beautiful public course – the “Poor Man’s Pebble Beach” – and the best bargain on the Peninsula. The front nine weaves its way through cypress trees and the back nine is similar to a Scottish links course, playing like two completely different courses for the low price of one. 5,727 yards. Restaurant (outdoor and indoor seating), driving range. 77 Asilomar Blvd., Pacific Grove. (831) 648-5775, playpacificgrove.com
PEBBLE BEACH
Links at Spanish Bay
Public
Nestled among impressive sand dunes near Asilomar State Beach, the Links are patterned after an authentic Scottish course, requiring a low punch shot to counter the high winds. “You can almost hear the bagpipes,” says golf great Tom Watson, who helped design the course. And you can, literally. A bagpiper finishes the day with a tune to follow Scottish tradition. Watch out for stirring coastal views – and treacherous ice plant. Rated 54 on the Golf Digest top 100 public courses list. 6,754 yards. Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., Tom Watson and Frank Sandy Tatum. Restaurants and bar (outdoor and indoor seating). 2700 17-Mile Drive, Pebble Beach. (800) 877-0597, pebblebeach.com
Pebble Beach Golf Links
Public
This legendary golf course is among the most scenic and demanding in the world, and has been ranked the best public course in the U.S. by Golf Digest. Pebble Beach is expensive, and it plays slow because every golfer seems to look over every shot twice, but it’s well worth the time and money. Site of 1972, ’82, ’92, 2000, 2010 and 2019 U.S. Opens, as well as the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open, and home to names like Nicklaus and Woods. Three of the sport’s greatest shots in its long history took place here: Nicklaus’ 1-iron, Watson’s impossible chip, Spieth’s cliffhanger. The greens are like postage stamps, even from chipping distance – and they can play fast. Much of the figure-eight design exposes shots to wind on days when the Pacific acts up. This is why golf is both fun and frustrating. 6,828 yards. Designed by Jack Neville and Douglas Grant. Restaurants and bar (outdoor and indoor seating), driving range. 1700 17-Mile Drive, Pebble Beach. (800) 877-0597, pebblebeach.com
Poppy Hills Golf Course
Public
Located in the heart of the Del Monte Forest, Poppy Hills is another of Pebble Beach’s championship courses that will challenge even the best. Golf Digest ranks it as 92 on its list of the Top 100 American courses open to the public. Poppy Hills is host to the PGA Tour Champions’ PURE Insurance Championship and held the 2018 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship. It places a premium on accuracy, with a design that also minimizes environmental impacts. But it’s also a beautiful course. As Robert Trent Jones Jr. described it, “Playing Poppy Hills is as close as you can get to playing golf in a national park.” 7,002 yards. Bar and grill, practice range. 3200 Lopez Road, Pebble Beach. (831) 622-8239, poppyhillsgolf.com
Spyglass Hill Golf Course
Public
The toughest on the Peninsula and one of the trickiest on Earth, this AT&T Pro-Am course humbles even the best golfers. Yet they keep coming back for more, partly on account of the epic views. The first five holes share their fairways with the Pacific Ocean while the following 13 holes weave through the dense Del Monte Forest, navigating tight doglegs and a natural flowing terrain. Golf Digest often ranks it 10th of the top 100 public courses. 7,029 yards. Designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. Restaurants and bar (outdoor and indoor seating), driving range. 3206 Stevenson Drive, Pebble Beach. (800) 877-0597, pebblebeach.com
The Hay
Public
Re-designed in 2021 by none other than Tiger Woods, this picturesque par-3 upholds original designer Peter Hay’s most cherished goal: to make golf courses accessible to players of all skill sets. Beginners can chip and putt their way through the Hay – no driving necessary – and practice their technique on the putting course (where you can bring your cocktail with you). Seasoned players will notice that each hole plays in a different direction, allowing wind to be a constant factor, and get the chance to play a replica of Pebble Beach Golf Links’ historic 7th hole. 670 yards. Restaurant (outdoor and indoor seating with great views). 3260 Stevenson Drive, Pebble Beach. (800) 877-0597, pebblebeach.com
SALINAS
Salinas Fairways Golf Course
Public
This mostly level course is straightforward, well-maintained and features large and fair greens, which means reaching par isn’t out of reach. It’s also a big value and a godsend for inland golfers without the time to drive west. 6,848 yards. Original design by Jack Fleming. Restaurant (outdoor and limited indoor seating), practice range. Salinas Airport, 45 Skyway Blvd., Salinas. (831) 758-4653, salinasfairways.com
SEASIDE
Bayonet and Black Horse
Public
Set atop the heights of old Fort Ord with views across Monterey Bay, these two courses offer challenges for all skill levels. Bayonet is a PGA qualification course and is the tougher of the two. Black Horse offers more scenic views and is generally more open, with oaks instead of cypress trees surrounding the fairways. There are hazards, but the biggest challenge may be keeping your eyes on the ball, not the view. Renovated by Gene Bates. Bayonet: 7,104 yards. Black Horse: 7,024 yards. Restaurant (outdoor and indoor seating), driving range. 1 McClure Way, Seaside. (831) 899-7271, bayonetblackhorse.com
