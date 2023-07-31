Spa
We are fortunate in many ways. The varied scenery of Monterey County lends a peaceful sway to life. But we also live at a time when self care is considered important for all. Area spas offer a great variety of wellness services through caring therapists or even serene seclusion, wrapped in the warmth of nature. One can receive treatment for sore muscles through traditional styles of massage or find relief from stress, detox the body, bask in luxurious comfort and feel the everyday wash away. It’s good to take care of yourself.
Aquablue Skin & Body Spa
Located in charming Oldtown Salinas, Aquablue offers a stylish environment and results-oriented therapies. There is deep-tissue massage, there is makeup, there are facials and waxing services. There are also thoughtful packages designed to help you relax deeply. Whatever your body and mind need, the odds are good the Aquablue team has services for you. 229 Main St., Salinas. (831) 422-2500, aquabluespa.com
Refuge
Relax your muscles with hydrothermal therapy, ancient-Greek style. Heat up in the gorgeous sauna or eucalyptus steam room then take the plunge into one of the pools – cooled to either Pacific Ocean or Arctic stream chill. Ride out the rush in zero-gravity relaxation chairs, and recover in big hot pools between sculpted waterfalls. Repeat. 27300 Rancho San Carlos Road, Carmel. (831) 620-7360, refuge.com
Spa Adeline
With three locations, Spa Adeline offers an extensive range of wellness, stress relief and other services. Relax and let go with a milk and honey footbath, get a fresh start with a full body exfoliation. They specialize in many styles of massage, including prenatal treatment. Hyatt Regency, 1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey; Hyatt Highlands, 120 Highlands Drive, Carmel; Quail Lodge, 8205 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel. (831) 208-5599, spaadeline.com
Spa Aiyana
Spa Aiyana offers treatments featuring the dozens of florals, herbs and botanicals that dot the Carmel Valley Ranch landscape. Guests indulge in treatments such as the lavender garden Swedish massage and lavender scalp and hair massage. Skin care offerings include an intense exfoliation known as “pilates for your skin” and an organic fruit enzyme peel. Carmel Valley Ranch, 1 Old Ranch Road, Carmel. (831) 626-2586, carmelvalleyranch.com/spa
Spa Alila
Overlooking the coast of Big Sur, Alila at Ventana Big Sur offers one of the most spectacular views in California. The gorgeous scenery is rivaled only by the treatments, which embrace nature’s healing gifts. Lose yourself in the fragrance of wild mountain lavender and other botanical essences with treatments. Alila Ventana Big Sur, 48123 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-4222, ventanabigsur.com
Spa on the Plaza
Monterey’s original luxury spa boasts more than 6,000 square feet of spa, health and fitness services, a peaceful getaway in the middle of downtown. Along with a full menu of services – like the detoxifying seaweed wrap, rose facial or warm riverstone massage – the spa also offers complimentary use of its fitness center. Portola Hotel & Spa, 201 Alvarado St., Monterey, (831) 647-9000, spaontheplaza.com
The Spa at Bernardus Lodge
A sun-drenched sanctuary in the heart of Carmel Valley wine country, The Spa at Bernardus Lodge offers a garden-to-treatment philosophy and mindful services that incorporate all five senses. Treatments blend deep relaxation with wellness. A massage might feature nourishing olive oil instead of lotion, designed to help improve circulation. Indulge your mind, and your body. Bernardus Lodge, 415 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 658-3560, bernarduslodge.com/spa
The Spa at Casa Munras Garden Hotel
This spa is a place defined by customized treatments and exceptional service. Massage, facials and Jacuzzi-soaking in the “spa garden” patio, a space to enjoy either before or after your treatment. Casa Munras Garden Hotel. 700 Munras Ave., Monterey. (831) 372-1829, hotelcasamunras.com/services/spa
The Spa at InterContinental
You might want to go big with an 80-minute wilderness massage, incorporating essences of sage, pine and lavender, or maybe you want a 20-minute Ayurvedic back treatment and herbal body exfoliation. This spa, with a reputation for excellent customer service, offers a range of massages to help you relax or energize. Hotel InterContinental, 750 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 542-2075, spaicmonterey.com
The Spa at Pebble Beach
Located in the heart of Del Monte Forest, The Spa at Pebble Beach is a gorgeous 22,000-square-foot, full-service spa. It’s recommended you spend a whole day and invites you to enjoy an outdoor pool, steam room and sauna. 1518 Cypress Drive, Pebble Beach. (831) 649-7615, pebblebeach.com/the-spa-at-pebble-beach
Vista Blue Spa
Located on the top floor of the Monterey Plaza Hotel on Cannery Row with a gorgeous, panoramic view of the bay, this is an unforgettable place to unwind. Enjoy an ocean-view soak, or warm up on the sun deck or by the fireplace if you’re chilly. Everything – from massages to facials and manicures – can be customized. Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa, 400 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 645-4098, montereyplazahotel.com/spa
