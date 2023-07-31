Wine
It’s easy to find stellar Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Rosé and sparkling wines from the AVAs of Monterey County. But there are over 50 varietals that thrive in the local hills and valleys, and many vintners are taking advantage of the micro-terroirs and the grapes that do well in those soils, such as Arneis, Valdigue and Vermintino. The deep ocean canyon in Monterey Bay sends cooling fog through the region. Valley floors and rugged mountains create microclimates and soil suited for grapes that struggle elsewhere. There are vineyards that have been producing standout wines for more than a century. Chalone Vineyard, for instance, was established in the early 1900s and was granted its own AVA. Although the county didn’t truly emerge as a wine destination until the 1970s, there are now more than 60 tasting rooms here, and all are well worth exploring.
Carmel
Albatross Ridge
They’re committed to Monterey County’s most successful grapes here, with three Pinot Noir styles – and don’t worry, they do Chardonnay too. Dolores Street between Ocean and 6th, Carmel. albatrossridge.com
Blair Estate
A showcase of the Arroyo Seco AVA and the wonders of Pinot Noir. They make an impressive Chardonnay, as well. Mission and Ocean (Carmel Plaza), Carmel. (831) 625-9463, blairwines.com
Caraccioli Cellars
Caraccioli delivers unique still and sparkling wines (some of this country’s best, by the way) using the singular Santa Lucia Highlands fruit to produce small quantities of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, and also méthode champenoise Brut and Brut Rosé. Dolores between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 622-7722, caracciolicellars.com
Dawn’s Dream Winery
Dawn’s Dream borrows from decades of experience over at sibling vineyard Galante to produce Sauv Blanc, Chardonnay, a range of Pinots and much loved Rosé for those valley sunsets. 7th and San Carlos, Carmel. (831) 659-2649, dawnsdreamwinery.com
De Tierra Vineyards
The winery’s estate vineyard is 100-percent organic and the crew uses sustainable farming practices to grow several varieties, including Riesling and Cab Franc. And Pinot, of course. They also have a history of hosting trivia night and other games. Mission and 5th, Carmel. (831) 622-9704, detierra.com
Galante Vineyards
Wines are 100-percent estate-grown. The tasting room in Carmel offers winners like the very limited-estate Cabernet Sauvignon plus Sauv Blanc, Petite Sirah and Malbec. Dolores between Ocean and 7th, Carmel; tours of the Cachagua winery are also available by appointment. (831) 624-3800, galantevineyards.com
Hahn Estate
Tasting from Hahn’s lineup is an experience, and they treat it as such. They showcase estate wines expressive of the Santa Lucia Highlands’ terroir. At the Salinas Valley winery location, bring a picnic, relax on the deck and enjoy the sweeping view – and of course, the wine. Ocean and Mission, Carmel. (831) 250-7937, hahnfamilywines.com
Kori Wines
What started as a small production label from the family vineyards has become a winery racking up points for their Pinot Noir. Kori opened its first tasting room in 2019 and remains a family winery. Mission between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 293-8217, koriwines.com
Lepe Cellars
Winemaker Miguel Lepe lives by a few rules. Source organic grapes, for one. Keep in mind that wine should reflect a sense of place – that’s another. And push yourself, experiment. The last impulse led to a line of single-varietal pétillant naturel sparklers. Dolores between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 597-2029, lepecellars.com
Manzoni Estate Vineyard
See listing under South County. Paseo Courtyard, San Carlos between Ocean and 7th, Carmel, (831) 620-6541, manzoniwines.com
McIntyre Tasting Studio
These sustainable wines from small lots embody the mountainous, marine-influenced terroir, which produces acclaimed Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays from vineyards in the legendary Santa Lucia Highlands. 169 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. (831) 626-6268, mcintyrevineyards.com
Morgan Winery
Sample the offerings from the organically-farmed Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Syrah from their estate vineyard Double L, as well as Rosella’s, Gary’s and Tondre Vineyards in the Santa Lucia Highlands. They set a high standard. 204 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. (831) 626-3700, morganwinery.com
Scheid Family Vineyards
The Scheid family produces superb Chardonnay, Riesling, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon among a large portfolio of varietals – and a sparkler. You can spot their vineyard in South County by its landmark windmill, a sign of their eco-conscious farming practices. 7th and San Carlos, Carmel, (831) 656-9463, scheidvineyards.com
Scratch Wines
See listing under Carmel Valley. Dolores between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. scratchwines.com
Shale Canyon
The winemaker works in small lots with a deference to Cabernet Sauvignon. But there are varietals not often seen here – like Mourvedre – that also show that hand-crafted touch. San Carlos between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 332-2227, shalecanyonwines.com
Silvestri Vineyards
At the Carmel tasting room, tastes of distinguished Syrahs, Chardonnays, Barbera and Rosé – plus Pinot varietals like Blanc, Gris and Noir – pair with mementos of Hollywood composer Alan Silvestri’s work. 7th and Dolores, Carmel. (831) 625-0111, silvestrivineyards.com
Talbott Vineyards
These meticulously made wines are estate-grown in the Santa Lucia Highlands and deep Carmel Valley. The tasting space is part airy atrium, part wine wonderland, part sunny dreamland. Lincoln Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel. (831) 659-3500, talbottvineyards.com
Vin Wine Bar + Bottle Boutique
A stylish little space for tasting and learning about California wines. The collection here represents AVAs from across the state, so it’s possible to gain a greater understanding of the terroirs that flavor California wines. 237 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. (831) 293-8715, vinbarcarmel.com
Windy Oaks
See listing under Carmel Valley. Lincoln between Ocean and 6th, Carmel. windyoaksestate.com
Wrath Wines
Superior and sustainable Santa Lucia Highlands fruit translates to complex Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Syrah. Limited, site-driven wines helped make this label an aficionado favorite. Ocean and Mission, Carmel, (831) 620-1909, wrathwines.com
Carmel Valley
Albatross Ridge
See listing under Carmel. 19 E. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. albatrossridge.com
Bernardus Winery
The signature Bordeaux-style blend, Marinus, flows along with award-winning Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and single-vineyard Pinots. A gorgeous tasting room and garden patio. 5 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 298-8021, bernardus.com/winery
Big Sur Vineyards
A standout Pinot and a Rhone blend – small-batch wines with dramatic art on the labels – are produced from a small Palo Colorado estate and carefully grown Monterey County grapes. 1 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. (831) 652-3020, bigsurvineyards.com
Boekenoogen Winery
The Chards are spot-on and the Syrah full-figured, but the Pinots are the signature. They each offer a soft entry and a complete richness that moves through dark-red cherry and plum flavors. Best enjoyed from their lovely patio. 24 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-4215, boekenoogenwines.com
Boëté
Lime-enriched Carmel Valley provides a unique terroir that can be tasted in the Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc – wines of complexity, depth and ripe fruit. Winery visits and tastings available by appointment only. 67 E. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 625-5040, boetewinery.com
Chesebro Winery
European wines like Vermentino and equally habit-forming Albariño join a Las Arenas red blend and a lively Roussanne white. Great values, ambiance and intrigue. 19 E. Carmel Valley Road, Suite D, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-2125, chesebrowines.com
Corral Wine Co.
The winemaker barreled the first batch in 2017. In a short time they have become known for outstanding Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir from Monterey County vineyards. 19 E. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 298-7646, corralwine.com
Folktale Winery
The stunning French chateau property makes for one of the more memorable stops. Youthful ownership brings a renegade rock mentality (really) that includes garden parties and live concerts. 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com
Georis Winery
Tucked off the street in a gorgeous courtyard, Georis’ tasting room is an experience for all the senses with European-style Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and more. 1 Pilot Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-1080, georiswine.com
Holman Ranch
Holman Ranch pours Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and dry Rosé from a tasting room in the historic Will’s Fargo building, just down the road from their estate vineyard and winery. 18 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 601-8761, holmanranch.com
I Brand & Family
Ian Brand built his wines and his reputation on a deep understanding of micro-terroir and the grapes that thrive in certain conditions, rather than what is common on the market. As a result, Brand produces brings lesser-known varietals to the fore while showing the deepest flavors from familiar grapes. He continues to take winemaking into the future. 19 E. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 298-7227, ibrandwinery.com
Joullian Vineyards
This small-plot producer features tastings in a stone building that’s as enchanting as its wines. Enjoy specialty estate-grown Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon. 2 Village Drive, Suite A, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-8100, joullian.com
Joyce Vineyards
Joyce specializes in hand-crafted Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Syrah, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, plus a Riesling and a Rosé of Grenache. Father and son winemaking team Frank and Russell Joyce use estate grapes from their Soledad-area winery. 1 E. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-2885, joycevineyards.com
Massa Estate
Massa Estate – formerly Heller Estate – uses dry farming techniques for their 100-percent certified organic wines. The Cabernet Sauvignon is a regular gold medal winner. 69 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-6221, hellerestate.com
Mid Life Crisis Wines
This tasting room from Austin Harlow Winery is due to open in 2023. The winemaker promises inexpensive bottles. 19 E. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. midlifecrisiswines.com
Parsonage Estate
Estate-grown, hedonistic Cabernet, Syrah and Merlot wines from seven acres of prime, sun-drenched Carmel Valley land. With a focus on the health of each vine rather than the yield, the result is exceptional flavor and intensity. 19 E. Carmel Valley Road, Suite B, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-7322, parsonagewine.com
Pelio Estate
While the label has been producing remarkable Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Rosé since 2016, the owners opened their first tasting room in 2023. It is as stylish as the wines. 25 Pilot Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 298-7402, pelioestatewines.com
Rombi
Winemaker Salvatore Rombi approaches grapes like a chef, because he is also a chef. He tends to higher elevation Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot with care, using sustainable farming. 1 Center St., Carmel Valley. (831) 659-7200, rombiwines.com
Seabold Cellars
Seabold takes a hands-off approach to their selection of site-specific wines, highlighting Burgundy and Rhone varietals touched by Monterey County terroir. 3 Pilot Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 288-2730, seaboldcellars.com
Scratch Wines
Cabernet Sauvignon from the Santa Cruz Mountains, Pinot Noir from Santa Lucia Highlands, and a Riesling and Grenache from Arroyo Seco all enjoy lean minerality and admirable balance. 11 East Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 320-0726, scratchwines.com
The Wine House
Wines by the glass, beer on tap and a selection of small bites in an inviting space, both inside and out. This is a fun scene, but they also have a lot of wine knowledge. 1 E. Carmel Valley Road #A, Carmel Valley. (831) 298-7438, thewinehousecv.com
Twisted Roots
The tasting room hosts live music and other events on a regular basis. Their old vine Zinfandel is from gnarly vines planted in 1918. They also produce cider. 12 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. (831) 594-8282, twistedrootsvineyard.com
Windy Oaks
The team here set out to do things the old-school, Old World, Burgundian way. What they accomplished is a line of remarkable Pinot Noirs. They produce old-vine Chardonnay and old-vine Viognier, too, as well as other varietals with a focus on – you guessed it – Burgundy. 19 E. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 786-9463, windyoaksestate.com
Monterey
A Taste of Monterey
More than 90 Monterey County wineries are represented in an on-the-water spot with floor-to-ceiling windows. A Taste of Monterey is also Cannery Row’s top spot for tapas. And there’s also an option to taste onsite here, so you can make informed decisions about which bottles to take home. 700 Cannery Row #KK, Monterey. (831) 646-5446, atasteofmonterey.com
Albatross Ridge Winery & Kitchen
See listing under Carmel. This location adds tapas and light bites. 316 Alvarado St., Monterey. albatrossridge.com
Comanche Cellars
The winery breaks from the Pinot Noir and Chardonnay mold (although they produce both), adding old-vine Zinfandel, Tempranillo and other varietals, along with blends. 412 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 747-2244, comanchecellars.com
Hellam’s Tobacco & Wine Shop
You can pair wine with a fine cigar or pipe tobacco. Or you can buy a bottle from their curated selection. 423 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 373-2816, hellamstobaccoandwineshop.com
Pierce Ranch Vineyards
Pierce Ranch specializes in Spanish and Portuguese varietals from their estate in the San Antonio Valley AVA. Their Monterey tasting room is also a hub of live music and lively conversation. 499 Wave St., Monterey. (831) 372-8900, piercevineyards.com
Puma Road
The tasting room in Monterey offers the range of wines from Monterey County’s Puma Road Winery. Coming from the Santa Lucia Highlands and Paicines AVA, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay are the specialties for the family-owned brand. 281 Alvarado St., Monterey, (831) 747-1911, pumaroad.com
Sovino Wine Bar
It’s quantity and quality at this sommelier-owned-and-operated shop, where you can choose from 100 different bottles by 80 wineries from all regions of California, with a lot of Monterey County in stock. 241 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 641-9463, sovinowinebar.com
North County
101 Wine Press
With beers on tap and local wines, the simple beer menu pairs well with the simple grub: barbecue with baked potatoes and salads. The wine list features their own label, and generous beer pours pair well with sports on the flat-screen TVs. 8049 San Miguel Road, Prunedale. (831) 272-3025, 101winepress.com
Pebble Beach
Stave Wine Cellar
Part wine lounge, part wine shop, all refined, Stave features 50 wines by the glass, over 200 bottles for purchase, craft beers and sommeliers to help your selection. Part of the Inn at Spanish Bay. 2700 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach. (831) 644-7997, pebblebeach.com
Salinas
Amapola Kitchen & Wine Merchant
The collection of international, domestic and local wines is put together by the owner, a sommelier. The restaurant has been lauded by locals for its exquisite plates. 32 W. Gabilan St., Salinas. (831) 262-0075, amapolakitchenandwine.com
South County
Chalone Vineyard
With its own appellation, this rustic winery is set high above the Salinas Valley, affording views of the Gabilan Mountains and the vineyards below. The high mineral content of the soil imparts long-lasting flavor to Burgundy-style varietals. 32020 Stonewall Canyon Road, Soledad. (707) 933-3235, chalonevineyard.com
Crü Winery
Immerse yourself in the Santa Lucia Highlands, one of the state’s famed appellations. Crü focuses on the Burgundy and Rhone varietals that flourish here. 37500 Foothill Road, Soledad. (831) 678-0300, cruwinery.com
Hahn Estate
See listing under Carmel. 37700 Foothill Road, Soledad, (831) 678-4555, hahnfamilywines.com
Manzoni Estate Vineyard
This is the kind of airy, sun-warmed tasting room that encourages you to linger. They grow their own Pinot and Syrah in the Santa Lucia Highlands. Tastings on weekends in the vineyard, daily in Carmel. 30981 River Road, Soledad. (831) 675-3398, manzoniwines.com
Marin’s Vineyard and Tasting Room
This family-run operation is really out there – deep in the San Antonio Valley AVA, with roots running through dark shale. They also avoid the typical county varietal, producing Syrah and Viognier. 67997 Jolon Road, Lockwood. (831) 905-2692, marinsvineyard.com
Michaud Vineyard
The vineyard turns out memorable Pinot Noir and Chardonnay that proves cellar-worthy. Expect wines in the 90-point range. By appointment. Four miles northwest of Stonewall Canyon Road and Highway 146, Soledad. (831) 744-5143, michaudvineyard.com
Odonata
Perched on the western end of the River Road Wine Trail, the small family operation makes a range of single varietals and blends, including a Sangiovese, Santa Lucia Pinot and a GSM. 645 River Road, Salinas. (831) 566-5147, odonatawines.com
Pessagno Winery
The late, great Stephen Pessagno’s acclaimed, limited-production wines live on, as do the outstanding Four Boys Vineyard Pinot Noir and Intrinity Chardonnay, both grown in the Santa Lucia appellation. 1645 River Road, Salinas. (831) 675-9463, pessagnowines.com
Puma Road
See listing under Monterey. 32720 River Road, Gonzales. (831) 675-3548, pumaroad.com
Rustiqué Wines
The Silacci family-run winery is named after the beloved matriarch Rusti Silacci, who died in 2019. They specialize in Monterey County’s grape specialties: Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. 1010 River Road, Salinas. (831) 320-8174, rustiquewines.com
Scheid Family Vineyards
See listing under Carmel. 1972 Hobson Ave., Greenfield. (831) 386-0316, scheidvineyards.com
Taste of the Pinnacles
This wine bar right in downtown Soledad brings together many of the wineries found elsewhere on this list, celebrating Salinas Valley grapes (alongside an assortment of draft beers). 148 Main St., Soledad. (831) 237-5321, tasteofthepinnacles.com
Wrath Wines
See listing under Carmel. 35801 Foothill Road, Soledad. (831) 678-2212, wrathwines.com
Wine Tours
Behind the Scenes Wine Tours
What is it like to walk the vineyards during growing season? What can you learn from a barrel tasting? The company offers packages that can answer either or both. (831) 596-4495, behindthesceneswinetours.com
Carmel Valley Wine Tours
A five-hour tour of Carmel Valley and its many red, white, pink and bubbling charms. A picnic lunch is included. There are different modes of transportation available, including a trolley. (831) 624-1700, toursmonterey.com
Kombi Tours
The tour vehicle is a 1970 VW Bus, so it’s for small groups. The tours last between four and five hours, with a boxed lunch provided. (831) 747-7441, kombitoursmonterey.com
Monterey Guided Wine Tours
Several different packages to choose from, with options you can add. Tours span the Monterey Peninsula and Carmel Valley. And there’s a walking tour of Carmel’s many tasting rooms. (831) 920-2792, montereyguidedwinetours.com
